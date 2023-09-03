5 takeaways from Alabama’s dominating 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State in 2023 season opener

The Alabama Crimson Tide kicked off their 2023 campaign in dominating fashion with a 56-7 victory over Conference USA foe Middle Tennessee State Saturday night. The Blue Raiders were 8-5 a season ago which included a victory over the Miami Hurricanes who were ranked in the top-25 at the time, so MTSU isn’t quite the cupcake some people have made them out to be.

There is no doubt that Alabama entered the season as one of, if not the most talented teams in the country, but with two new coordinators, a new quarterback, a true freshman left tackle and many more changes, the Tide had some questions to answer. They answered resoundingly as they looked sharp from the jump. The Alabama defense forced a three-and-out to start the game and the offense took over from there with a six-play drive that went for 63 yards and a score, the Tide coasted from there.

There were a lot of positives to take away from game one, and Alabama fans should feel pretty good heading into their highly anticipated matchup with Texas. Here are some of the key takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s stellar performance last night.

Jalen Milroe is the guy, and he flashed special

The quarterback controversy is over, Jalen Milroe is the guy. Milroe showed vast improvements in the passing game as he torched the Blue Raiders defense for 194 yards and three scores while completing 72.2% of his passes. He was also, as expected, phenomenal on the ground with seven carries that went for 48 yards and two scores. Texas will be a really solid measuring stick, but I like where No. 4 is at a lot.

The coordinators are both massive upgrades

Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele are huge upgrades from Pete Golding and Bill O’Brien a season ago. I think there is still plenty of room for growth with both of them, but overall the offense and defense played with more passion and didn’t make any stupid mistakes.

The Tide have no shortage of offensive weapons

The Tide have no shortage of weapons, something that killed them a season ago. Four tight ends played on the first drive, the wide outs were creating separation and the RB room goes five deep. In my opinion, nobody flashed as “the guy,” but Alabama has a stable of weapons moving forward. The running game is the main thing that is going to need to improve ahead of the showdown with the Longhorns.

The defense looks much more energetic

Granted the Blue Raiders offense was heavily outmatched, the defense did everything you could have asked for except for giving up a second half touchdown. They were never caught out of position, they rallied to the ball, they tackled really well – everything just felt more fluid.

The team is much more disciplined

Two penalties for 19 yards is maybe the most important thing we saw all day. The Tide had their two most penalized games of Nick Saban’s tenure in 2022, so getting that cleaned up was imperative. If the offense can stay on track and the defense doesn’t shoot themselves in the foot, this is as good of a squad in the country as anyone.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire