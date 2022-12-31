5 takeaways from Alabama’s dominating 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl

Although the season did not end in a national championship, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season off with a win of Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

The Tide got off to a bit of a sluggish start early on in the contest falling behind the Wildcats 10-0 before reeling off 21 unanswered points.

To the surprise of no one, the Alabama offense was led by star quarterback Bryce Young who finished with over 300 passing yards and five touchdown tosses.

Defensively, the Tide was led by Brian Branch who was all over the field against the Wildcat offense. Branch finished with double-digit tackles and a second-half interception.

As the season comes to an end let’s take a look at a few of the takeaways from Alabama’s impressive Sugar Bowl victory.

Defense wasn't great but was very opportunistic

The Alabama defense was not great by any stretch of the imagination but they were opportunistic forcing two Will Howard interceptions and having a goal-line stand in the final minutes of the first half.

Jermaine Burton comes alive

The Alabama offense has been searching for a playmaker out wide for the entire 2022 season and [autotag]Jermaine Burton[/autotag] came alive for the Tide in its final game of the season. The Wildcats struggled to cover Burton over the top throughout the entire contest. All indications are that Burton will return for the 2023 season which will be huge for whoever the signal caller happens to be.

Brian Branch is that dude

Perhaps the most under-appreciated player on Alabama’s team is defensive back Brian Branch. Branch came up big for the Tide defense over and over again in Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State. The junior is expected to be one of the top defensive backs taken in April’s NFL draft.

Bryce Young is Alabama's QB GOAT

Alabama has a long history of phenomenal quarterbacks but Bryce Young takes the cake in my humble opinion. Young’s uncanny ability to make a play when a play is not there to make is simply incredible. It will be a long time before Alabama fans get to witness another Bryce Young.

Dynasty un-dead

Much of the talk this season, especially following the conclusion of the regular season is that the Nick Saban dynasty at Alabama is dead. Well, you can officially squash that notion. Alabama has one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time coming in and the momentum of this dominating win over Kansas State should carry over into 2023. In other words, Saban isn’t going anywhere and neither is Alabama.

