5 takeaways from Alabama’s convincing SEC Title win over Georgia

Alabama is once again your SEC Champions! Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide defeated Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs were a consensus favorite entering the contest and Alabama completely dominated Georgia.

The Tide answered a lot of questions and silenced a lot of doubters after Saturday’s performance.

Let’s take a look at five takeaways from Alabama’s dominating victory.

5. Alabama's offensive line answered the bell

They have heard the critics all season long and Alabama’s offensive line finally answered the bell. Facing its toughest front of the season, the guys up front handled the Bulldogs for the entire contest.

4. Alabama's defense made the necessary plays

The Alabama defense mastered the bend don’t break philosophy against Georiga on Saturday. The Bulldogs were 3 of 5 inside the red zone and Jordan Battle returned an interception of Stetson Bennett for six.

3. Jameson Williams literally can't be caught

Jameson Williams is downright unbelievable. Williams pretty much did whatever he wanted to do against the talented Georgia defense. Williams exploded for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Tide.

2. Bryce Young locked up the Heisman

Bryce Young was simply splendid against the Bulldogs. Young passed for an SEC Championship Game record 421 yards against the top-ranked defense in the country. Young all but locked up the Heisman Trophy with his historical performance.

1. Don't doubt Bama

When will folks learn? You simply should never doubt Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Outside of the Alabama faithful, nobody was giving the Tide a chance. Until Nick Saban hangs it up, it’s probably best not to doubt the Tide.

