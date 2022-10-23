5 takeaways from Alabama’s bounce-back win over Mississippi State

Nick Saban and the Alabama football team were able to get back into the win column on Saturday night with a 30-6 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide held onto the shutout until the final play of the game when the Bulldogs punched it in with a 1-yard touchdown run.

It wasn’t always pretty offensively for the Tide, but they got the job done at home as Alabama heads into its BYE week.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished 21-35 for 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tide offense.

Defensively Alabama had a much better showing this week even with allowing the touchdown as time expired.

Here are five takeaways from Alabama’s win over Mississippi State.

Better discipline

After a 17-penalty performance last weekend in Knoxville you just knew that coach Saban and the Tide would put together a more disciplined performance this week. Alabama was flagged just three times for 20 yards in the contest.

Eli Ricks has arrived

LSU transfer [autotag]Eli Ricks[/autotag] got the start at corner opposite of Kool-Aid McKinstry against the Bulldogs and completely shut down that side of the field. Maybe that move should have been made a week or two earlier by the coaching staff.

Bryce and the receivers still have work to do in the chemistry department

There just seems to be something a little off between Bryce Young and his wide receivers. The chemistry is just not there yet. This is partially due to the youth and inexperience at wide receiver and the fact that Young has been limited in practice over the few weeks. The BYE week is a perfect opportunity to work on that chemistry.

Seth McLaughlin is Alabama's best option at center

Darrian Dalcourt got the start tonight for Alabama at center with Seth McLaughlin out while still nursing an injury. Center has been an ongoing position battle all season, but I believe tonight’s performance from the interior of the offensive line proves that McLaughlin is Alabama’s best option moving forward.

Bill O'Brien leaves a lot to be desired

Bill O’Brien is a fine offensive coach who has been around some quality players and coaches. But for whatever reason O’Brien just can’t seem to find any consistency as the play caller for the Crimson Tide. I am sure player execution is part of it, but it seems like O’Brien lacks the “feel for the game” that separates the good offensive coordinators from the great ones.

