These 5 swing games could define Missouri football's 2023 season

Missouri football’s 2023 season is still a ways off, with the Tigers not scheduled to take the field until Aug. 31 against South Dakota. However, it’s never too early for speculation.

Before Eli Drinkwitz begins his fourth season in charge of MU, here’s an early look at the five games that could define the 2023 campaign.

Memphis — Sept. 23 (in St. Louis)

The loser of this game could leave the Dome at America’s Center feeling terrible about its prospects for the rest of the season. Like Drinkwitz’ Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield, who is entering his fifth season at the helm of those Tigers.

Like Missouri, Memphis has spent the past few seasons playing .500 football and needs to show improvement in 2023. Its early-season schedule includes two losable games, at Arkansas State and a home matchup with Navy.

Missouri is likely to have at least two wins entering the Memphis game but will be coming off a matchup with Big 12 champion Kansas State, which thumped MU last season. If the Tigers from Columbia are going to show the improvement Drinkwitz wants, it will need to begin against Memphis.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops prior to the Tigers game against Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 5, 2022, at Faurot Field Columbia.

At Kentucky — Oct. 14

Last season’s matchup at Faurot Field was one Missouri would like back. The Tigers had a chance to win late, before a bizarre roughing the punter penalty after a bungled snap gave the Wildcats a first down and iced their victory.

MU won Drinkwitz’s first battle with UK in 2020, but have dropped the last two, both by a single score. This year’s game could be a big one for the Tigers, who could be looking to recover after facing reigning SEC West winner LSU on Oct. 7 before heading to Lexington.

Kentucky will be in a transitional year, with offensive coordinator Liam Cohen returning to that job after a season in the NFL. The Wildcats also have questions on the offensive line, which Missouri’s defense could take advantage of and pull of a road win.

South Carolina — Oct. 21

Eli Drinkwitz has had South Carolina’s number dating back to his season as head coach at Appalachian State. This season’s battle between Columbias might be closer than last year’s 23-10 Missouri road victory.

The X-factor, as is usually the case for the Gamecocks, is quarterback Spencer Rattler. If he plays as he did against the Tigers last season, Drinkwitz could get another win, but if he performs as he did in SC’s win over Tennessee, it could be a good day for the visitors.

Florida — Nov. 18

After losing an ugly game in Gainesville last season, Missouri would like to exact some revenge this year at Faurot Field. On the other side, the Gators will be trying to show a clear improvement in Billy Napier’s second year as head coach.

Last year’s game featured a dearth of offense from the Tigers, who were in the midst of their worst stretch of the season on that side of the ball. Beating Florida late in the 2023 season will likely require a stronger effort, but it's one Missouri is likely able to produce.

At Arkansas — Nov. 24

Last season, Missouri’s bowl eligibility came down to the final regular season game, when the Tigers pulled out a win over the Razorbacks at Faurot Field. This year, MU makes the return trip and faces an Arkansas team that looks different.

The Razorbacks still have quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders, who might be the best QB and RB duo in the league. However, Arkansas lost talent nearly everywhere else and has new offensive and defensive coordinators to boot.

