5 swimmers out of Indiana have made 2024 Olympic team so far, including Carmel siblings

INDIANAPOLIS – Finally, finally, the Carmel girls swimming program will have a U.S. Olympian.

Alex Shackell tentatively made the team Monday on night 3 of the Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium, finishing sixth in the 200-meter freestyle.

Announcement won’t be official until Sunday’s end of the trials, but top six customarily are chosen for relays in the 100 and 200 freestyles.

'Queen of Indiana swimming.' Lilly King wins 100 breaststroke, earns another Olympics spot

More: Olympic medal eluded father, but Carmel swimming siblings can get on Paris podium

Alex, 17, would join brother Aaron, 19, on the team. Aaron won Saturday’s 400 freestyle. The siblings’ father, Nick Shackell, made British Olympic teams in 1996 and 2000.

Alex Shackell competes in the 100 butterfly semifinals Saturday, June 15, 2024, during the first day of competition for the U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Alex qualified for last year’s World Championships and won a silver medal as U.S. anchor in the 4x200 freestyle relay.

Already, five swimmers out of Indiana have made this Olympic team: Aaron and Alex Shackell, Drew Kibler, Lilly King, Blake Pieroni — tying the record from 2021. Olympians then were King, Kibler, Pieroni, Jake Mitchell and Michael Brinegar.

"We love swimming here," King told NBC's Elizabeth Beisel after winning Monday's 100 breaststroke final. "This is what we do. We're a swimming state. And we're really, really proud of that. I'm glad I get to represent us."

Most native Hoosiers placed on an Olympic team previously was four, in 1976: Dan Harrigan, South Bend; Jennifer Hooker, Bloomington; Matt Vogel, Fort Wayne; Camille Wright, New Albany. They combined to win two gold medals, a silver and a bronze in Montreal.

Katie Ledecky won the 200 free in 1:55.22, adding that to the 400 free she won Saturday night. Indiana University’s Anna Peplowski was fifth in 1:57.04 and Shackell sixth in 1:57.05. They were just ahead of Simone Manuel, a five-time Olympic medalist and 100 freestyle champion in 2016.

Alex Shackell became Carmel’s third Olympian of these trials.

Kibler was the second, securing a spot by finishing third in the 200 freestyle, just as he did at the 2021 trials.

Luke Hobson won in 1:44.89, followed by Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano in 1:45.38. Kibler’s time was 1:45.60.

Pieroni, of Chesterton and IU, came out of retirement to make his third Olympic team by placing sixth in 1:46.09. Mitchell was seventh in 1:46.48, thus missing out on Paris.

Aaron Shackell, after making the final in a swim-off Sunday night, was eighth in 1:47.47.

The state could add a sixth Olympian.

In prelims of the 800 freestyle, Luke Whitlock had the top time, 7:51.22. Bobby Finke, the 2021 Olympic champion, was next at 7:51.71.

More: How Noblesville swimmer went from outside top 1,000 teens to trials contender

Whitlock, a Noblesville 18-year-old who represents Fishers Area Swimming Tigers, also had the fastest prelim in the 400 freestyle. He finished fifth in the final. Whitlock was fifth in the 800 freestyle at last year’s World Junior Championships.

The final is Tuesday night.

Brinegar was 12th in 8:00.15 and did not make the cut to eight. Isaac Fleig, a Wisconsin resident who represents the Fishers club, was 19th in 8:01.97.

Contact IndyStar correspondent David Woods at dwoods1411@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidWoods007.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: USA Swimming Olympic Trials: 5 Indiana swimmers make 2024 team so far