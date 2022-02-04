5 surprise Steelers who stood out in 2021

For the most part, the season of the Pittsburgh Steelers was the veritable definition of mediocre. For every great game or performance the team had, they canceled it out on the other end of the spectrum. But there were some guys who really stood out and no we aren’t talking about Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt. Here are our five surprise stars from last season.

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers made a rare in-season trade last season to bring in cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks. At first, it seemed like the Steelers were content to let him sit and learn for the rest of the year but when Joe Haden was injured, Witherspoon stepped up. He finished with three starts and led the team in interceptions with three.

DT Chris Wormley

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

With Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu out with injuries, Chris Wormley really stepped up. Wormley started 14 games, was one of the few Steelers defenders that proved to be stout against the run and finished with an impressive seven sacks.

OL Joe Haeg

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

With all the injuries the Steelers dealt with along the offensive line, you never knew from game to game or even play to play who would be on the field. For this one, I had to give credit for the way Joe Haeg played and feel good about the future of the depth along the offensive line.

DB Arthur Maulet

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers used a wide variety of defensive backs in an even wider variety of roles last season. One reserve who played like a starter no matter what Pittsburgh asked of him was Arthur Maulet. He moved from inside to outside cornerback and even some hybrid safety and did a nice job.

OT John Leglue

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Similar to Haeg, John Leglue really stepped up with called upon last season. Leglue in particular proved to be a strong run blocked and like Haeg has a bright future with this team.

