5 surprise cuts Cowboys may make as roster trims to 53

It’s cutdown time in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys must get their roster down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time Tuesday. It’s never an easy time for an organization, but tough decisions must be made. Getting the team down to the magic number has already begun, the Cowboys have already released a handful of players as they work their way to 53.

More cuts need to be made and there could be some shocking names among the released. When the Cowboys began training camp at the end of July, there were projections of what the team would look like when they broke camp for the regular season. Those best guesses look very different just a month later after camp, the preseason, and injuries.

With cuts rapidly approaching, here are five Cowboys who could be surprise casualties as the team gets to its 53-man roster. These players are likely to make the roster, but don’t be surprised to see their names among those released.

Donovan Wilson (S)

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Wilson came into the offseason as the lone starting caliber safety on the roster, but that changed quickly. The Cowboys re-signed safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker, giving the defense three solid options.

Kearse made an impact last season which led to him being the top play maker at the position. Hooker’s improved health and play as season went on in 2021 made him a starter, which left Wilson as the third safety on the Cowboys.

Wilson struggled with injuries last season, which limited him to just nine games. After his breakout year in 2020, more was expected from Wilson.

To make things even murkier for Wilson, safety Israel Mukuamu has made the second-year jump and is pushing for more playing time. Mukuamu had two interceptions in the preseason and is one of the most improved players on the defense.

Mike McCarthy on Israel Mukuamu INT: "He’s just made a huge leap from year one to year two. I’m just so happy to see him have the success. I thought he had some pretty impactful plays today and he’s just getting better each and every opportunity." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 21, 2022

Dallas also added undrafted free agent Markquese Bell, who has impressed with his play in training camp. Bell is expected to make the roster as well.

That’s five good options at safety and the Cowboys might need the numbers elsewhere. Could Wilson be the odd man out or a trade candidate?

Either way, it might be a shock for Wilson not to be on the Cowboys in the 2022 season.

Nahshon Wright (CB)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Cowboys selected the Oregon State corner in the third round of last year’s draft. It was a surprise pick at the time, but the team liked Wright’s length for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system.

Wright didn’t play much as a rookie, yet the Cowboys were expecting a big leap in his second season. Camp observers saw Wright as an improved player, but he’s struggled in the exhibition season giving up a touchdown and some big plays.

Penalties have also been an issue for Wright who’s been flagged four times in three games this preseason. He did have an interception against the Seattle Seahawks and does add value as a special teams player, but Wright might be on the outside looking in for Dallas’ roster.

Cutting a third-round player in Year 2 is never ideal, but Wright might not offer enough to keep him around.

Carlos Watkins (DL)

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Cowboys have a deep rotation along the defensive line and Carlos Watkins could be the odd man out. Dallas is expected to keep at least 10 in the defensive trenches, which could make the veteran expendable, as could the over $1 million in savings if Watkins is released.

Watkins had a nice year in 2021 and had a role in the rotation, but if Dallas is geared towards the youth movement, it would make sense to keep the younger options over the 28-year-old.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan: “It is a roster, I believe, with a lot of young depth.” Numbers on 53-man roster are “more weighted to the defensive side of the ball.” Strong depth at line, linebacker and secondary. “I feel good about where our football team is.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 29, 2022

It wouldn’t be anything Watkins has done wrong, but the team might go in a direction that includes the youth and draft status of Trysten Hill, Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna and possible John Ridgeway. Hill and Bohanna have had strong preseason showings, which should lead to roster spots.

The Cowboys can’t keep everyone on the and Watkins could be a casualty of having good depth on the DL.

Josh Ball (OT)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line has been a big problem for the Cowboys since they opened training camp, so this could be considered a questionable move. However, second-year tackle Josh Ball’s had every opportunity to win a job and he hasn’t looked good.

Ball was considered a swing tackle candidate before left tackle Tyron Smith’s injury and was struggling to take the lead despite being the guy the team wanted to win the job. When rookie Matt Waletzko went down with a shoulder injury early in camp, the position was Ball’s to lose. It looks like he might have lost it.

With Smith now out, the Cowboys continued to take a long look at Ball on both sides of the offensive line and he doesn’t appear as though he’s ready to play. Ball’s had his chance and it doesn’t look like he seized his opportunity, perhaps a year on the practice squad is what Ball needs to sort things out.

Anyone who’s watched Ball play this preseason knows he isn’t the answer for the Cowboys at swing tackle, and the team will be looking for another option.

Rico Dowdle (RB)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Running back Rico Dowdle is back after missing last season with a hip injury and is a part of deep stable of RBs in Dallas. Dowdle was thought of as the easy answer to the third RB on the roster, but the emergence of undrafted rookie running back Malik Davis could change things.

Davis led the Cowboys in rushing in the exhibition season and has been impressive in camp. With the team unlikely to keep four RBs, the Cowboys must choose between Dowdle and Davis. Both can be brought back for the practice squad, but that would be a risky move.

The advantage for Davis is the team could keep him for more years than they can keep Dowdle, who is in his third season. Dowdle’s big plus is that he can play on special teams, which isn’t known about Davis yet.

Dowdle hasn’t done anything wrong and is a good RB, but the Cowboys might choose to keep Davis instead. Both have been solid in the preseason, so it’s a tough call in Dallas, and Dowdle might be the odd man out.

