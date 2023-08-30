5 surprise cuts from the 49ers on NFL roster cut down day

Tuesday marked the NFL’s final deadline for teams to cut their rosters down to only 53 players. With a roster built for a potential deep run in the postseason, there weren’t many shocking cuts coming out of Santa Clara on Tuesday.

With strong performances in the preseason and standout practices in training camp, there were a group of players who looked like they could be heading toward a spot on the San Francisco 49ers’ final 54-man roster only to be let go on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at five players who were surprise cuts from the 49ers on cut deadline day in the NFL.

D'Shawn Jamison

If you paid any attention throughout training camp, you’re familiar with undrafted free agent defensive back D’Shawn Jamison. The rookie defender earned consistent praise from teammates and coaches in camp, including defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The former Texas Longhorn was a consistent standout throughout training camp and even had positive moments under the bright lights in the preseason.

Jamison not only looked like he was destined for a spot on the 49ers’ 53-player roster but a potentially significant role on Sundays. Jamison showed the ability to step up in coverage, along with field punts and kicks.

With Isaiah Oliver’s underwhelming preseason play and Ray-Ray McCloud’s injury, cutting Jamison came across as a surprise on Tuesday afternoon. Jamison could be a candidate to join the 49ers practice squad.

Heading into camp, it looked like there was an open competition for a spot behind George Kittle in the 49ers’ tight end room. With Ross Dwelley, Charlie Woerner and rookies Cameron Latu and Brayden Willis battling for reps. However, veteran tight end Troy Fumagalli quietly began to steal the show.

The former Denver Broncos tight end was productive in the preseason with three catches for 33 yards on three targets. One of Fumagalli’s catches went for a gain of 22 yards.

Despite an injury to Latu, the 49ers opted to go with Willis, Woerner and Dwelley behind Kittle, leaving Fumagalli on the outside of the tight-end battle.

Outside of Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, the rest of the 49ers’ wide receiver position has question marks. While Ronnie Bell is a rookie and Danny Gray and Ray-Ray McCloud are dealing with injuries, it looked like the 49ers were headed towards holding on to a veteran like Chris Conley or Willie Snead IV at wide receiver.

With Snead IV getting reps as a punt returner and capping off his preseason performance with an acrobatic touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers, it looked like Snead IV has done enough to seal a spot in the wide receiver room.

However, the 49ers opted to cut Snead IV and Conley on Tuesday.

After bouncing around the NFL and landing in the 49ers practice squad last season, T.Y. McGill looked like he was close to sticking on the 49ers 53-player roster this time around.

In McGill’s final two preseason games, he registered five tackles and a sack. McGill’s sack came in the 49ers’ lone preseason win over the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara.

Despite a strong preseason performance that included multiple pressures on the inside, the 49ers opted to list McGill’s name on the cut list,

Ilm Manning

While the 49ers reserve offensive line struggled in the preseason, undrafted rookie free agent Ilm Manning was one of the few players to shine in the trenches for the 49ers.

Although he lacked in size for the tackle position, Manning made up for it with athletic ability, technique and aggressiveness. When veteran All-Pro tackle Trent Williams missed time at training camp, Manning capitalized with increased reps.

Yet, the Hawaii product’s name was listed on the cut-down list on Tuesday. Manning, similar to Jamison has a chance to be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

