5 studs from preseason finale loss vs. Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a nail-biter on Saturday during their preseason finale. The players showed a lot of heart, many of them going into their final game as a member of the Browns as the team continues to work through their roster construction and cutdowns.

While the team outcome was less than ideal, here are the top five studs in the battle against the Chiefs in this 33-32 loss. I decided to leave off duds this week due to the nature of cutdowns set to be finalized on Tuesday, August 28.

LB Tony Fields II

Tony Fields II made an impact all game long. The preseason has allowed the young linebacker to grow into a larger role this preseason; one he’s excelled in. Fields II capped off the preseason finale with a bang. He led the team with 11 tackles and made his presence felt at every level of the field.

The linebacker played well in coverage frequently carrying passing threats through his zone. Fields II played all night, filling in for an injured Jordan Kunasyzk. Fields II had a very good preseason and the backup linebacker should build on this foundation during the regular season.

S Juan Thornhill

Dorian Thompson-Robinson played his way up the depth chart this preseason and showed why against the Chiefs. Dorian was calm, cool, and in control against the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback went 7-of-12 for 99 during his four drives.

Unfortunately, the Browns were unable to operate as a whole and the drives sputtered out. However, Dorian Thompson-Robinson turned heads when he completed a 23-yard strike to Cedric Tillman coming off a backside dig, on a 3rd and 12. Dorian Thompson-Robinson looked extremely good this preseason.

Hopefully, we won’t have to see the rookie until next preseason.

DT Siaki Ika

Siaki Ika played well in the loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The young defensive tackle sacked the quarterback during the game. The rookie defensive tackle is still getting accustomed to the physicality of the NFL. However, games like the Chiefs show that he is improving.

He will still need to improve as a run defender, as any type of double-team block can wash him out of a play. The Browns need big plays from the third-round pick. Hopefully, the sack is a sign of things to come.

CB Caleb Biggers

Caleb Biggers had a rough night. The undrafted free-agent cornerback is no longer on the team. Biggers is getting a shout-out because he refused to quit on Saturday. Caleb Biggers battled through a rough game and got a pick-six at the end of halftime, to further the Browns’ lead to 28 points.

It’s rare to see players refuse to lose and snap back like a rubber band, shifting the momentum of a game. That’s what Caleb Biggers did on Saturday. I wish him the best in his career and hopefully, he lands on the practice squad after his release.

