5 studs and duds from the Jaguars’ 40-34 win vs. the Cowboys

It was far from smooth sailing for most of the day against the Dallas Cowboys, but when the Jacksonville Jaguars flipped the switch in the third quarter, it was a whole new game Sunday.

The Jaguars outscored the Cowboys 24-7 in the last 19 minutes of regulation and then capped the comeback with a game-winning pick six in overtime.

While it wasn’t a perfect day, it was the kind of hard earned, resilient win that so many Jaguars teams in the past wouldn’t have been able to put together. Where previous Jacksonville squads folded, this one has shown a belief that it’s never down and out.

So how could I pick any duds from the massive win Sunday? Here’s an all-studs edition of studs and duds:

S Rayshawn Jenkins

Even before his game-winning pick six, Jenkins already secured a spot in this column. He was absolutely everywhere Sunday, securing a career-high 18 tackles (his previous best was 12) and setting up the Jaguars with a short field by intercepting Dak Prescott late in the third quarter.

The grand finale of his big day was the first pick six of his life.

Jenkins became the first player in NFL history to record at least 18 tackles and two interceptions in a game.

WR Zay Jones

The three-touchdown day for Zay Jones was the first of his career and the fourth in Jaguars history, joining performances from Jimmy Smith (2000), Allen Robinson (2015), and Marcedes Lewis (2017).

The second of the trio of grabs was a 59-yard bomb that came after Jones absolutely torched Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph with a double-move. The last one put the Jaguars in front with 10 minutes left in the game.

While Dallas got the lead back on the ensuing possession, Jones made a clutch 19-yard reception in the final seconds of regulation to set up a game-tying field goal.

QB Trevor Lawrence

Another week, another passer rating well over 100 for the Jaguars’ fast rising star at quarterback.

Lawrence faced a little adversity Sunday, throwing his first interception since October and then fumbling away the ball on what could’ve been a game-winning drive at the end of regulation.

Story continues

But the 23-year-old passer never looked shaken or anything less than supremely confident he could lead the Jaguars to a win. He threw four touchdown passes for the first time in his career and Jacksonville needed every one of them to beat the Cowboys.

DE Arden Key

Travon Walker missed the first game of his young career due to a high ankle sprain so the Jaguars turned to Arden Key to start in his place.

Key stepped up to the plate with one of the most productive pass rushing days a Jaguars player has had all season. His 1.5 sacks of Dak Prescott brought him to 4.5 on the year with the Jaguars, 0.5 behind Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot for the team lead.

Walker will undoubtedly be back in the starting lineup once he’s cleared to return, but Key made a strong case for getting more snaps moving forward.

WR Jamal Agnew

Agnew was robbed of his first return touchdown two weeks ago when a kickoff return was wiped out by a phantom holding penalty and he hasn’t had many opportunities to take another one to the house.

All eight of the Cowboys’ kickoffs Sunday were touchbacks. So Agnew made the most of his chances elsewhere.

On three rushing attempts, Agnew ran for 52 yards. Trevor Lawrence also found Agnew twice for 17 yards as a receiver.

The finishing touch on his day was when he weaved through traffic on a 13-yard punt return in the final minute of regulation to set up Lawrence with a manageable drive into field goal range.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire