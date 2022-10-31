5 studs and duds from the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars played all the hits in their Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos in London.

After firing on all cylinders early, the Jaguars failed to capitalize on opportunities, made crucial errors, and went to halftime with a much smaller lead than they should’ve had. Then the team followed its typical second half script, inspiring hope with a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter followed by a swift and sudden collapse.

All six Jaguars losses this season were in one-score games and the team has been tied or ahead in the fourth quarter in all but one game this season.

So — like just about every other game this season — there were a lot of players who had great performances that were spoiled by a few who didn’t. Here are five Jaguars players who stood out Sunday against the Broncos:

Dud - QB Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence has not been helped by a receiving corps that struggles to make contested catches or win in man coverage, but that doesn’t excuse the massive mistakes he made against the Broncos.

His interception at the goal line wiped out a golden opportunity to take a 14-0 lead. His intentional grounding penalty knocked the Jaguars out of field goal range. And his second interception of the day put the nail in Jacksonville’s coffin in the final minutes of the game.

Lawrence’s missed on a few tight window throws and that didn’t help his cause, but the Jaguars can live with those every once in a while. It’s his back-breaking poor decisions that take points off the board that keep burying the team.

Stud - RB Travis Etienne

The Jaguars offense goes through Etienne now. While the passing offense struggles to connect on downfield passes, Etienne feels capable of breaking free for a 40-yard run every time he touches the ball.

Etienne showed speed, burst, and vision to attack the Broncos defenses on stretch plays, but also showed strength and balance to gash Denver up the gut.

He also avoided the fumbling issues that have put a damper on his previous performances. Etienne was the Jaguars’ MVP against the Broncos and it wasn’t particularly close.

Stud - CB Tyson Campbell

In previous games, the Jaguars primarily kept Campbell on one side of the field. That changed Sunday when the team trusted their 22-year-old cornerback to follow around Courtland Sutton all day.

Russell Wilson tested Campbell on the Broncos’ second drive of the game and paid the price.

Sutton — who was averaging 64.9 yards per game entering Week 8 — finished the day with one catch for 13 yards. Campbell was helped by Sutton dropping an easy pass across the middle, but for the most part, he locked down the Broncos’ top receiver.

With Tre Herndon putting in another shaky performance against the Broncos, Campbell will probably be tasked with chasing around the Raiders’ Davante Adams next week.

Dud - RB JaMycal Hasty

Hasty had a huge opportunity in the Jaguars’ first game post-James Robinson trade.

While Etienne is the unquestioned No. 1 back for the team, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor sounded confident in Hasty stepping into an increased role. But the backup running back was largely ineffective Sunday.

On four rushing attempts, Hasty found 13 yards — 12 of which came on a third-and-28 draw play. Hasty was also targeted four times in the passing game and caught three for negative-three yards.

Hasty will need to show a lot more if he hopes to hold off fifth-round rookie Snoop Conner.

Stud - DE/OLB Arden Key

The Jaguars pass rush has been starved for production during its five-game losing streak, but Key got the team started on the right foot Sunday when he sank the Broncos’ first possession of the game with a sack.

Early in the fourth quarter, Key almost made an even more significant impact when he jumped out of nowhere to get in front of a short pass to Melvin Gordon. While the pass deflection forced a fourth down and a punt, Key came close to an interception deep in Denver territory that could’ve turned into a touchdown.

The Raiders’ former third-round pick had only three sacks in three seasons with the team, but he finished last season with 6.5 sacks while with the San Francisco 49ers. The Jaguars might not get that many sacks out of him, but the one-year, $4 million deal they signed him to looks like a bargain.

