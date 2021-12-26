5 studs from Colts’ 22-16 win over Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) got through a gutsy 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium.

Though it may not have been the most aesthetic win, especially with several starters out due to COVID-19, the Colts found a way to get it done while coming up with big plays when they needed it most.

Here’s a look at five studs from the Week 16 win over the Cardinals:

QB Carson Wentz

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

For much of the game, Wentz looked bad. Like, really bad. His mechanics were out of whack, he failed to set proper protections against the blitz and several of his throws were inaccurate. It appeared the Colts had finally seen a game when they might lose because Wentz failed to will the team to win.

But as Will Smith said in the original “Independence Day” movie, “not until the fat lady sings.”

Wentz put the team on his back for a late fourth-quarter drive. He made some big-time throws avoiding pressure and eventually capped off the drive with the best throw he’s made this season—a beautifully touched ball to Dezmon Patmon in the back of the end zone while rolling to his left.

Wentz was far from perfect and there are major issues he needs to resolve. But this drive was a major point in getting the win.

S George Odum

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Hopefully, this was the game that proved Chris Ballard needs to give Odum an extension. With Khari Willis out due to COVID-19 and Andre Sendejo out due to a concussion, Odum stepped up in a major way playing the “Julian Blackmon” role.

He was credited with one pass defended but he had several big plays in coverage while also adding some big tackles on vital downs. He finished with eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Colts needed a game like this from The Ghost. Though he hasn’t done much this season, Hilton got the Colts on the board with a wide-open touchdown reception in the first half. He also had a big 39-yard catch later in the game. He finished with four receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Story continues

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

After getting ejected during the Week 15 win, Pittman Jr. made sure to make up for some of his absence. Again the highest-targeted player on the offense, Pittman Jr. caught 8-of-12 targets for 82 receiving yards. He’s now just 29 receiving yards away from his first 1,000-yard season.

HC Frank Reich

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

With all of the outside forces making this game a roller coaster, it would come down to coaching. Reich proved to be the superior at almost every turn. He made a brilliant challenge call during the first quarter in an extremely quick manner and kept the Colts offense from completely collapsing. Reich deserves more credit than he’s gotten this season and should be in the running for Coach of the Year.

