5 storylines to watch in Bears vs. Saints in Week 8

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most disrespected teams this season, even with their 5-2 record. But Monday night’s embarrassing 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams revealed why that’s been the case. While the Bears have one of the league’s best defenses, it’s Chicago’s offense that is one of the worst in the NFL — again.

Head coach Matt Nagy was brought to Chicago to turn the offense around. Instead, it’s rivaled some of the worst Bears offenses of the last decade over these last two seasons.

Still, the Bears are 5-2, and they have a good chance of winning at least five more games this season and be in contention for a wild card spot. But to do that, they need to play better. And that starts against a New Orleans Saints team that’s won three straight games.

Here are five storylines to watch as the Bears head into their Week 8 game against the Saints.