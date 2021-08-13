5 storylines to watch in Bears’ preseason opener vs. Dolphins

There’s Chicago Bears football this weekend!

Following a pair of joint practices against the Miami Dolphins, the Bears will kick off Week 1 of the preseason when they host the Dolphins at Soldier Field on Saturday.

While preseason usually lacks a wealth of excitement, that’s certainly not the case this year, which has a lot to do with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who’s set to make his debut against Miami. But there’s certainly more to watch that just Fields (although that’ll be the headliner.)

Heading into Saturday’s game, here are five storylines we’ll be monitoring as the Bears battle the Dolphins.

Justin Fields makes his anticipated debut

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

This is one of the most anticipated preseasons in recent memory, and that has everything to do with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who's set to make his live-action debut against the Dolphins. Fields has been making "wow" plays on a daily basis during training camp practices, and this will be the first time everyone hopefully gets to see what those at practice have seen. Fields is expected to see his fair share of reps on Saturday -- playing well into the second half -- and Matt Nagy said he could even play into the fourth quarter depending on how things shake out.

Fields could see some reps with first-team skill players

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There's no better experience than game experience, which Fields will get plenty of during the preseason. With Fields expected to take over as starter at some point this season, the Bears should be aiming to give Fields an opportunity to work with the first-team offense skill players. While wide receiver Allen Robinson likely won't play, Fields can get some valuable reps with Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet, who are staples of this offense moving forward. Matt Nagy said there's a “good possibility that could happen,” but it'll depend on how things unfold.

How the offensive line holds up

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

No doubt the biggest concern heading into this preseason opener -- and the start of the season, which is still a month out -- is the state of Chicago's offensive line. The Bears are without three projected starters in rookie Teven Jenkins, guard James Daniels and right tackle Germain Ifedi. The Bears have been ravaged by injuries, especially on the offensive line, and their starting group will look like this in the preseason opener:

LT Elijah Wilkinson

LG Cody Whitehair

C Sam Mustipher

RG Arlington Hambright

RT Lachavious Simmons

With Fields expected to play well into the second half, how long will the Bears keep their current "starting" offensive line in the game? Especially with the continued risk of injury?

Rookies make their debut

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The start of the preseason gives us a first look at this rookie class in live action. Well, all except one, as offensive tackle Teven Jenkins remains sidelined with a back injury that's held him out since the start of camp. Of course there's Fields' anticipated debut, but there are a slew of other players who have the potential to contribute as rookies. Running back Khalil Herbert will get plenty of touches on offense and is primed to serve as the Bears' kick returner. Nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, currently listed as the top nose tackle with Eddie Goldman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will get a chance to show what he can do up front. And there are several others, including cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., wide receiver Dazz Newsome and edge rusher Charles Snowden.

Battle for roster spots

Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

The Bears have seen plenty of competition between multiple position groups as players battle for starting jobs and roster spots. And while those practice reps have been valuable, preseason is when things will be kicked up a notch. At cornerback, Kindle Vildor is listed as the starting outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, but he's going to need a strong preseason to hold off veteran Desmond Trufant. The wide receiver battle will be one to watch, as well, as Riley Ridley and Chris Lacy currently occupy those fifth and sixth spots on the roster. But players like Jon'Vea Johnson and Rodney Adams have been making names for themselves, and they'll have a chance to continue to do that working with Fields. [listicle id=477397]

