5 storylines to watch against Minnesota

Another week, another win. At least, thats what Michigan fans are expecting from this weekend’s trip to Minnesota.

The Wolverines are the heavy favorites to continue their undefeated season, but every game carries more storylines than just the scoreline.

This week, Michigan is battling a number of injuries and answering the depth chart questions that impact the future of the program just as much as the present.

Michigan might win this game by double digits in the first quarter, but there should still be plenty of reasons to stay tuned in for deeper fans of the program.

How does Hart split carries?

Is Mason Graham back or just active?

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Graham is one of the better players on the team in general, but is fighting through a hand injury that will have him wearing a club until further notice.

It will be interesting to see if Graham actually takes meaningful snaps against the Gophers, or if he is just suiting up in case the team gets caught in a pinch.

With the emergence of Cam Goode, depth is not an issue in the middle of the defense, but Graham is the kind of talent you just need on the field. I think he gets 15-20 snaps when Kenneth Grant needs a breather, of if there are any short yardage situations.

What does the WR rotation look like?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson are the two starters, but this position really looks like a committee effort. Tyler Morris has gotten snaps, Darrius Clemons looked very good in his first extended action this year, and a number of true freshman have impressed early.

We probably won’t ever see a clear pecking order, but snap counts and designed touches are a great peek into the coaching staffs thoughts on the depth chart.

Additionally, Roman Wilson and CoJo are likely gone after this season. Seeing flashes from the younger guys (Morris, Clemons, Morgan, etc.) will be crucial if UM wants to keep McCarthy around for another season. Next years team will be missing a lot of key weapons, so getting game reps now is crucial.

Can Henderson step up in pass protection?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The offensive line has been suprisingly… average? There have been a number of great reps, but J.J. has been taking a lot of hits. Many more than would be desired for the special talent Michigan has under center.

Myles Hinton seems to be out (at least for the time being) with Henderson sliding in at left tackle. Last week he looked fine, but not better than that. He gave up some pressures and certainly has some things to take care of. Last year Henderson played guard, so there could be some adjusting going on, but now that we are well into Big Ten play, you would like that stuff to be cleared up.

Can the secondary stay healthy?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

… Or at least not get more injured? Rod Moore, Mike Sainristil, and Will Johnson are all banged up or working through something right now. Yikes. Those are three of the best at their position in the nation, and their health is critical to the success of this defense.

Keon Sabb, Makari Paige, and Josh Wallace have been solid in their absence, but the team needs it’s star power healthy if they want to beat Penn State and those stooges in Ohio.

I would count it as a win if the Wolverines make it out of Saturday’s game without adding another body to the growing injury list. There is no need to test the depth of this team this early in the season.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire