5 storylines for Texans vs. Packers preseason Week 1

The Houston Texans take on the Green Bay Packers to commence the 2021 preseason.

For the first time since 2019, the Texans will get to see what their players look like in an exhibition setting. While they will keep score, the results don’t matter. What is consequential is the evaluation process.

“What’s important more than that for us is the evaluation process,” coach David Culley told reporters on Aug. 12. “Now, they do keep score, and whoever’s in there at the end want to win the ball game, and we feel the same way about that. But the most important thing right now for us is the evaluation process and getting our players in to be able to see where we are and what we need to do to go further.”

Here are five storylines to watch for against the Packers.

1. How does Davis Mills look?

Mills is the the first draft pick of the Nick Caserio era, albeit in Round 3 at No. 67 overall. Nevertheless, there will be a great deal of interest as to what he can bring to under center, if not in 2021, then throughout the rest of his career.

2. How bad is the offensive line?

texans-training-camp-2021-5-takeaways-day-14

Normally the question would be "how good is the offensive line," but given that Tytus Howard, Laremy Tunsil, and Roderick Howard are out due to their placement on the COVID-19 reserve, the question is flipped. Saturday night will be a great test of how new offensive line coach James Campen works through the thinning at tackle.

3. Tight end

texans-brevin-jordan-catching-ability

Tight end is a competitive position. Not only do the Texans have a stacked unit with Ryan Izzo, Antony Auclair, Paul Quessenberry, and Kahale Warring, but Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, and rookie Brevin Jordan are also competing for the top spot. Consider that Brown will get to start Saturday night in Green Bay, or at least that is his designation on the unofficial depth chart.

4. Edge rusher

Defensive end for Houston is similarly crowded. There are promising players who could take the next step such as Charles Omenihu and Jacob Martin, but there are also safe veterans in Whitney Mercilus and Shaq Lawson. New additions Jordan Jenkins and DeMarcus Walker also have a shot to make an impact on this roster.

5. Defensive tackle

roy-lopez-versatility-dt-texans

The interior of the defensive line is also another place where uncertainty lies for the Texans. Maliek Collins and Brandon Dunn are known quantities, but the Texans may have some promise in rookie sixth-rounder Roy Lopez and former 2020 second-rounder Ross Blacklock. Former 2020 undrafted free agent Auzoyah Alufohai can also make an impression with preseason work.

