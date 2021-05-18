5 storylines to follow of Knicks-Hawks first-round matchup

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks.

But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama.

Here are five to ingest.

Who is Playoff Julius Randle?

There are players who rise to the occasion of the postseason, who elevate their game (Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Dame Lillard) and those who’ve folded in the biggest moments (Chris Webber, James Harden, Steve Nash). Seven years into his career, Randle has never been in the postseason. He’s played in the NBA’s biggest markets — Los Angeles and New York — which suggests a level of chutzpa. He also reached the NCAA final with Kentucky as a freshman. But we don’t know how he’ll handle the higher stakes and defensive pressure of the NBA playoffs. The Hawks will undoubtedly key on Randle, forcing him to not only make difficult shots, but create for his teammates. Randle’s done it all season. He claims he’s ready. “I feel extremely prepared,” Randle said.

The Elfrid Payton Conundrum

Sunday was the low point. Elfrid Payton appeared bereft of confidence and desire. He was swatted twice by Luke Kornet, a player with the vertical of a hobbit. He totaled just 14 minutes and zero points, lowering his average to 1.2 points in the last games. He hasn’t played more than 20 minutes since April. And this is the starting point guard. Barring injury, Tom Thibodeau has never altered the starting lineup. He clearly appreciates continuity. But with Alec Burks, Derrick Rose, Immanuel Quickley and Frank Ntilikina all healthy, it’s worth questioning whether Payton is the best option for even limited playoff minutes, whether they’re at the beginning of the game or anytime else.

Containing Trae Young

It was early January, long before anybody could’ve possibly conceived of a Knicks-Hawks playoff series. Trae Young had just drawn a foul on Austin Rivers, utilizing his maneuver of pulling up in the lane to create contact with a trailing defender. Thibodeau was furiously explaining the trick to the referee. “There’s been that trend that started with James Harden and the league in general, protecting the shooters,” Thibodeau said after the game. “It’s interesting, having coached internationally in FIBA, they don’t give players those calls. We have to concentrate on our body position, keep our hands back and disciplined.” Young remains a handful and adept at getting to the foul line. He was third in the NBA in total free throws, behind only big-man bangers Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Young took 64 more foul shots than any other guard. The Knicks have been great at pressuring without fouling, but Young also averaged 11.3 free throw attempts in his three games against the Knicks this season. He can frustrate the Knicks and you wonder whether Thibodeau will counter with a heavier dose of Frank Ntilikina.

Nate McMillan’s Playoff Woes

The Pacers didn’t have many good reasons to fire Nate McMillian, but they did have two playoff failures and the team made sure to include his postseason record in the press release. In 17 largely successful seasons as a head coach, McMillan has captured just one playoff series (with the defunct Seattle Supersonics, 16 years ago). His playoff record is 17-36. His series record is 1-9. He was swept in three of the last four. Now McMillan is guiding the Hawks, having turned around their season after taking over midseason for the fired Lloyd Pierce. He’s earned another opportunity but this series is significant for his reputation, more so than Thibodeau’s.

Knicks Season Sweep

Other than the Knicks, there are 15 teams guaranteed a playoff spot and the Knicks swept only one of them in the regular season: the Atlanta Hawks. Does it matter? The players say no. Two of the victories were very close, including an overtime game that probably would’ve ended differently if Young hadn’t been injured in the middle of it. The first win was so long ago (Jan. 4) that it’s tough to place too much stock in the result. Still, sometimes a team, or a franchise, has your number. Overall, the Knicks have won 8 of their last 10 games against the Hawks. They’re 8-1 against them all-time in the playoffs. There aren’t many teams the Knicks can claim such dominance over.