5 storylines heading into Week 6 Vikings vs Dolphins

The Minnesota Vikings head into week six against the Miami Dolphins with a chance to improve their record to 5-1 heading into the bye week.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell has the Vikings offense humming while defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has the Vikings defense not allowing many points but is struggling to get off the field.

With the game on Sunday, there are five storylines that you need to keep your eye on.

Rookie QB Skylar Thompson gets his first start

Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) tries to make a pass in the fourth quarter. Sunday, October 9, 2022

Jets Vs Dolphins

With both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol, the Dolphins will be turning to the rookie from Kansas States Thompson. After showing out in a big way this preseason, Thompson played every snap after Bridgewater took the first one, going 19-33 for 166 yards and an interception. He has a great group of weapons to rely on and a full week of practice could make an impact for Thompson and the Dolphins.

The Vikings point differential is 3.4 PPG

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts before an NFL International Series game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have played their opponents close in each of their last three games winning by a total of just 10 points. The Vikings have been great in their defense truly being bend don’t break. The offense has been good enough to overcome that thus far. Last week, the Vikings defense allowed the Chicago Bears to score on five of their eight possessions. Can the defense do a little big more to stop opposing offenses is the biggest question.

Can the offense put teams away?

Oct 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While the Vikings are 4-1, they haven’t been able to truly put teams away. Against the Lions, they were the comeback kids rebounding from two double-digit deficits but the other three wins, the Vikings had leads of 2+ scores and the offense stalled out somewhat once they got those leads. They do deserve credit in that they have found a way at the end of the game to turn it on. Once the Vikings get a lead, can the offense take the next step and put their opponents away?

Danielle Hunter's impact on the game is still large

Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) carries the ball as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) defends in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his paltry numbers of 10 pressures and two sacks, Hunter is still a priority for the opposing team. They have made sure that Hunter hasn’t been able to take over the game by using chips, double teams and more to keep him at bay. Donatell also isn’t concerned with Hunter’s supposed slow start, stating that it’s a tough transition to the 3-4 from a 4-3.

The Dolphins have the worst pass blocking line in the NFL per PFF

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

PFF doesn’t think highly of the Dolphins offensive line. They rank last in PFF pass-blocking grade with a score of 45.5 and allowed 63 pressures on the season (12.6 per game). The Vikings defense can really take advantage of that both on the interior and the outside. Liam Eichenberg and Greg Little have half of the allowed pressures with a combined 31.

