5 storylines for Duck fans to follow on national signing day

The 2023 recruiting cycle is set to officially come to a close on Wednesday, February 1, with signing day taking place. For the Oregon Ducks, it has been an incredibly eventful cycle, with Dan Lanning making a huge splash during the early signing period, inking a class that ranks No. 10 in the nation, per 247Sports.

They may not be done just yet, though. With the final day of the cycle on Wednesday, there are still a couple of high-profile prospects who are left on the Ducks’ recruiting big board — 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor, and 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant. Both are scheduled to make their commitment announcement on Wednesday morning.

While those two are expected to provide most of the fireworks on signing day for Oregon fans, there may be a few other things to look at concerning the Ducks. Here are the top storylines to watch on signing day.

5-star Nyckoles Harbor Commitment

If you aren’t already familiar with who Nyckoles Harbor is, and what his commitment would mean for the Ducks, then you should try to brush up on that subject quickly. Harbor is among the top-rated uncommitted athletes left on the board in 2023, and he is strongly considering choosing the Ducks.

The 5-star ATH was in Eugene for an official visit over the weekend and spent time getting an in-depth look at both the football and track side of things, with Oregon’s new track coach Jerry Schumacher reportedly staying in Eugene for the recruiting visit while the Ducks competed in a meet down in Texas. Harbor has aspirations of running in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the Ducks’ prestigious history of track success is a major factor in his recruitment.

We will see on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. PT where Harbor decides to sign. For Oregon fans, this is absolutely the No. 1 storyline to follow.

4-star Rodrick Pleasant Commitment

Not to be overshadowed by Harbor, 4-star CB Rodrick Pleasant is also a massive prospect on Oregon’s recruiting board. Rated by 247Sports as the No. 8 CB in the 2023 class, Pleasant is down to five schools, but this feels like it’s shaping up as another battle between USC and Oregon. The 4-star CB is also an elite track sprinter, and the appeal of being able to call Hayward Field home is playing a big factor in favor of the Ducks.

Pleasant will announce his commitment at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Oregon vs. USC in Pac-12 Rankings

At the moment, the Ducks hold onto the top spot in the 2023 Pac-12 recruiting rankings, with a 273.79-264.89 advantage, per 247Sports. That could definitely change, though, with a few commitments. Should Rodrick Pleasant end up signing with the Trojans, and potentially getting a commitment from 5-star TE Duce Robinson as well, it would put USC in front of the Ducks. However, if Oregon were to land Harbor, or Pleasant, it should be enough to keep Dan Lanning’s squad at the top of the rankings in the Pac-12 for a fifth-straight year.

Ducks' Standing in National Rankings

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports head coach Dan Lanning

Pac-12 rankings aside, the Ducks could end up making a huge leap up the national recruiting rankings if a few things break the right way on Wednesday.

Currently, Oregon has the No. 10 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, per 247Sports. If they were to be able to sign both Harbor and Pleasant — a perfect world — it would shoot the Ducks up to the No. 7 spot in the nation, according to 247Sports’ Class Calculator. Even a commitment from Harbor, and not Pleasant, would see the Ducks rise to No. 8 in the nation.

Depending on how things break on Wednesday morning, there’s a good chance that we see the Ducks make a move up the rankings.

2024 Commitments

While the day will be dominated with talk of 2023 recruits, there are a handful of high profile 2024 prospects who will be announcing commitments as well.

5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV will be announcing his commitment, and 4-star QB Austin Mack will be committing as well, with the Ducks among his final schools. There will also likely be some other 2024 recruits who look to take advantage of the increased spotlight on the recruiting world, choosing Wednesday to make an announcement. Could the Ducks look to further bolster their 2024 class? There’s always a chance.

