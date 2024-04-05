5 storylines for Auburn football fans to monitor at A-Day

AUBURN — Spring practice is just about done for Auburn football.

The Tigers have completed 14 practices since the spring period began in February. All that's left to do is to conduct A-Day on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+). The open-to-the-public scrimmage — tickets can be purchased through the official Auburn website — will be the second of coach Hugh Freeze's tenure.

Freeze's first A-Day game came last year, though the gloomy weather and constant rain put a damper on things; Auburn's quarterbacks combined to complete just five of their 12 pass attempts for 60 yards, and the offense tallied 280 rushing yards while keeping the ball on the ground the majority of the game. The weather forecast seems much more favorable this time around, which may make for a more exciting product.

Here are five of the biggest storylines to keep an eye on:

It's Payton Thorne's job to lose. But who's behind him?

Freeze said it in February and he reiterated it Tuesday: The starting quarterback job is Payton Thorne's to lose. Thorne, who started all but one game last season and played more than 75% of the team's offensive snaps, has looked like the best QB on the roster in the practice availabilities open to reporters.

A question that hasn't been answered, though: Who's directly behind him on the depth chart? True freshman Walker White is "swimming" in information since he arrived, so that leaves redshirt freshman Hank Brown and redshirt sophomore Holden Geriner as candidates to be QB2. Perhaps a breakup performance from one of them at A-Day could help settle the race.

Looking out for a fourth linebacker

The good news for the Tigers? They've got three veteran linebackers in which they're confident — Eugene Asante, Austin Keys and Duke transfer Dorian Mausi.

The bad news, as Freeze put it? "You pass those three linebackers and you better have those babies ready to play."

A couple of those babies Freeze is referring to are early enrollees Demarcus Riddick and DJ Barber. Other options behind the top trio include veterans such as Wesley Steiner and Robert Woodyard Jr. The fourth LB in the two-deep rotation likely won't play much, but it's got to be someone the staff has a level of confidence in.

Talented freshmen

There are currently 14 scholarship freshmen on campus as early enrollees. Some, such as five-star receiver Cam Coleman, have already been touted. Will Coleman, who's been running with the first-team offense in practice, show out in his first appearance in Jordan-Hare Stadium?

And who beyond Coleman? Maybe White could give some hope for the future at QB?

Mixing and matching in the secondary

Kayin Lee and Keionte Scott are expected as the main two cornerbacks on the boundary, but Colton Hood has emerged as the clear third piece behind them. Champ Anthony looks to be the starter in the slot, with Texas transfer Jerrin Thompson and Caleb Wooden starting on the back end at safety.

That's six guys for five starting spots, and that's not even mentioning options such as Alabama transfer Antonio Kite and a bevy of second-year players such as JC Hart, Terrance Love, Tyler Scott and Sylvester Smith, among others. Keep an eye on if there's any cross-training between the position.

Depth along the offensive line

From left to right, the starting offensive line figures to be Percy Lewis, Dillon Wade, Connor Lew, Jeremiah Wright and Izavion Miller. It gets interesting when looking at the backups.

Veteran center Tate Johnson, redshirt freshman Tyler Johnson and former Tulsa OL Jaden Muskrat figure to be the top few reserves, but others looking to establish themselves on the two-deep roster include EJ Harris, Dylan Senda and Seth Wilfred, among others.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: A-Day storylines to keep an eye on at spring game