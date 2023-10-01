5 storylines ahead of Bears vs. Broncos in Week 4

The Chicago Bears approach a winnable Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and the organization is completely in “win-now” mode.

Players are throwing coaches under the bus, coaches are pointing the finger at the players and the entire team has the lingering anxiety of failing to snap a 13-game losing streak that dates back to Oct. 2022.

With so much disjointedness from Halas Hall, a win in Sunday’s game would do much to stop the bleeding. Let’s take a look at storylines to watch in Sunday’s game:

Can Justin Fields put together his best game of the season?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fields is under immense pressure to prove to both his own team and the fans that he is Chicago’s franchise quarterback, and Denver’s defense may be exactly what the doctor order to get Fields back on course. Even before the Dolphins put their foot on the Broncos’ neck in a 70-20 beatdown in Week 3, Denver’s defense has progressively gotten worse as the season went on, allowing 261 yards to the Raiders in Week 1 and nearly 400 yards against the Commanders in Week 2. It’s a unit that is slowly bursting at the seams, and Fields could be the straw that will break their spirit.

In order for Fields to salvage not only his season but his career, he’ll need to regularly challenge the defense with deep throws and make them respect the offense’s vertical game. Moreover, he’ll need to incorporate more of his running ability into tomorrow’s game. He did a decent job of tapping into it in Week 3, but that version of Fields needs to make a grand return in Week 4. The Bears’ passer is at his best launching the football deep and keeping the defense off balance with his legs, and getting major production with those traits is how he can relieve rising tension within the organization and the fanbase.

And if Fields struggles, could we see newly-appointed QB2 Tyson Bagent?

Can the offense get the run game back on track?

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With the controversial firestorm of Fields, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy burning the Chicago faithful, one major reason for the Bears’ disappointing start to the season is being overlooked: the run game. Despite the issues the offense had getting into gear last year, running football was the crutch the team could get by with. This year, however, Chicago have abandoned the run game, despite general manager Ryan Poles attempts to improve both the offensive line and running back group.

Now, the Bears are faced with a vulnerable defense in the Broncos, and Week 4 can be the “get right” game for the passing game’s counterpart. The offense should be aiming to establish the run from the first few drives of the game, as that will allow the line to get comfortable firing out and engaging defenders, and it will get the combo of Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson some good yardage early. Commitment to the run will only make passing the ball easier for Fields and it will unlock the offense’s potential to score in Sunday’s game.

Can the defensive line contain and bring down Broncos QB Russell Wilson?

USA Today Sports

The defensive line has easily been the most disappointing aspect of an already sunken Chicago team, and it’s not just because of the group’s inconsistency to rush the passer or their complete incompetence in stopping the run. The front four’s fatal flaw is getting in the backfield but not being able to bring down the quarterback. This has happened in the Bears’ last two games, as both Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes looked like prime Barry Sanders the way they slipped through the fingers of Bears defenders to make unlikely plays.

Whether it’s an indictment of the unit’s talent or the team’s coaching, it needs to come to an end. If Chicago gets interior pressure, Wilson needs to be wrapped up and brought down. On the edges, well, pass rushing won’t be their primary directive. The outside defenders will have the job of keeping Wilson in check and allow the defensive tackles to squeeze the pocket. The Denver passer is already plenty devastating with his ability to read coverages; allowing Wilson to get on the move and stretch the defense is how explosive plays for touchdowns will happen.

Can a depleted Bears secondary stop receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy?

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chicago will be going into Week 4 with a completely barren secondary. Both cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson have already been ruled out of Sunday’s game, as well as reserve Josh Blackwell. That means that rookie Tyrique Stevenson and safety Jaquan Brisker will be leading backup defensive backs in their mission to stop the dynamic tandem of Jeudy and Sutton. Fantasy football players must be licking their chops at the thought of such an enticing matchup.

Chicago will need to do what they can to keep the duo from running up the score. Stevenson will most likely have the duty of staying with Sutton, as the rookie’s physicality will be a good matchup for the sizeable Sutton. Jaylon Jones or Greg Stroman Jr. will most likely have the honor of looking at the backside of Jeudy as he flies past them, which means Brisker and backup safety Elijah Hicks will need to make the vertical threat their focus. The defense will be using a safety to keep the lid on Jeudy, while Sutton will be on-on-one most of the game. Whether we wanted to see it or not, we’re about to find out how deep the Bears’ cornerback bench is.

Can Chicago snap their 13-game losing streak?

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have not won a game since Oct. 24, 2022. The team is floundering with a 13-game losing streak. It’s been 341 days since the fanbase could celebrate a win. If those eye-opening statistics don’t scream dysfunction, I don’t know what does. While Denver is deservedly under a ton of pressure after losing in such a spectacular fashion last week, I would argue that Chicago’s burden is way more intense. That eye sore of a losing streak isn’t just embarrassing to the current coaching staff or players; it’s a black stain on one of the NFL’s most historic franchises, and the team knows that. The Bears understand that they are on the precipice of breaking potential losing records, falling into the trash bin with the likes of the 2017 Browns, who went 0-16.

But hey, eventually the rubber band has to snap back, right? Chicago has a “must win” mentality going into Week 4, and the Broncos are an opponent that has major flaws, just like the Bears. Just like any business or profession, results are the end-all be-all. A solid win in Sunday’s game will keep any talks of in-season firings or benching players in check for just another week, and that would do much to calm the minds of the coaches and players.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire