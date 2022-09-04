5 Steelers X-Factors for the 2022 season

Everyone acknowledges that guys like T.J. Watt and Najee Harris have to play well if the team has a prayer this season. But who are the other guys, the guys we aren’t talking about enough, who are going to have just as much impact on the outcome of the season? Here are four for us.

WR Chase Claypool

While everyone is talking about rookie George Pickens and Diontae Johnson’s big contract, Chase Claypool has quietly been working on getting better and quieting the critics. Claypool had a very quiet offseason while he dealt with an injury but if the offense is going to pull its weight, Claypool needs to be a factor.

G Kevin Dotson

We are rooting for Kevin Dotson to not only win the best left guard spot but end up the best offensive lineman on the Steelers roster. As a rookie he was downright dominant at times and has all the potential to be that way again.

CB Arthur Maulet

Cornerback Arthur Maulet has really played well in the preseason as the exclusive slot cornerback. When Pittsburgh’s defense was at its best, Mike Hilton was disrupting plays from that spot and Maulet is set to be that guy again.

S Tre Norwood

We love the playmaking defensive back Tre Norwood brings as both a cornerback and safety. His ability to move between the two gives the Steelers coaches much more freedom in terms of sub-package defense.

Defensive assistant coach Brian Flores

The most underrated offseason addition might have been senior defensive assistant coach Brian Flores. Flores is responsible for the linebackers which is the unit that will have the greatest influence on the ultimate success of this defense.

