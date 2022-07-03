5 Steelers under the most pressure this season

Whether it is a player replacing a star or trying to come back from former glory, here are the five Pittsburgh Steelers who are under the most pressure on the roster to perform this season.

CB Ahkello WItherspoon

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Steelers decided to sign Ahkello Witherspoon to a two-year contract this offseason based largely on a strong second half of the 2021 season. Witherspoon ended up leading the team in interceptions and is going to be asked to be the team’s No. 1 boundary cornerback with Joe Haden gone.

QB Mitch Trubisky

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

All the pressure is on quarterback Mitch Trubisky. A former No. 2 overall pick, Trubisky is looking to shake off the bust label he earned in Chicago. Trubisky is also coming in to attempt to replace future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlsiberger. Oh, and did we mention nipping at his heels is first-round rookie Kenny Pickett?

G Kevin Dotson

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

As a rookie, guard Kevin Dotson looked like he was going to be the Steelers next great interior offensive lineman in just four starts. But perhaps we all jumped the gun as Dotson came into 2021 camp out of shape and paired with an injury, made his 2021 season a wash despite nine starts. Now Dotson finds himself in a position battle with Kendrick Green to get his starting spot back.

WR George Pickens

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Love him or hate him, JuJu Smith-Schuster’s impact on the field cannot be denied. His ability to operate in the slot, run block and be that physical presence among the receivers made him unique among this group. Now that he’s gone, those responsibilities will fall on rookie George Pickens.

LB Alex Highsmith

AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers did nothing to address the lack of depth at outside linebacker this offseason. This means the responsibility of rushing the passer opposite T.J. Watt falls squarely on Alex Highsmith. Highsmith had six sacks in 2021 but needs to be more consistent with his pressures to help Watt avoid a full season of double and triple teams.

1

1