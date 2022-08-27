5 Steelers we can’t wait to see play Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrap up the preseason on Sunday versus the Detroit Lions. The Steelers coaches still have several roster decisions to make before the August 30 deadline to make final roster cuts. This had changed up the team’s philosophy for playing starters late into the preseason and we are here for it. Here are five guys we can’t wait to see play on Sunday.

RB Najee Harris

Mike Tomlin announced running back Najee Harris will make his preseason debut on Sunday against the Lions. Harris has been nursing a foot injury but the Steelers are wise to get him out there and knock some rust off.

WR George Pickens

Rookie wide receiver George Pickens has been a sensation in preseason. With the quarterback battle tightening up, we can’t wait to see what Pickens can do.

QB Kenny Pickett

Everyone wants to see if rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett can overtake Mitch Trubisky for the starting quarterback spot.

LB Mark Robinson

A big surprise of training camp has been how well rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson has played. His energy and explosiveness stands out among the Steelers defenders as he pushes up the depth chart.

S Tre Norwood

Tomlin called out safety Tre Norwood by name last week in a press conference praising his versatility and we want to see what kind of opportunities the team gives him against the Lions.

