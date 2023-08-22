5 Steelers on the roster bubble with 1 preseason game to play

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Atlanta this week to take on the Falcons to kick off Week Three of the NFL preseason. So far, the Steelers starters have been exceptional on both sides of the football. The vast majority of the roster spots are locked up but there are still a few positions that could go either way.

We just updated our 53-man roster projection and from that, here are five veterans balancing on the roster bubble with just over a week to go.

DT Montravius Adams

Montravius Adams is a solid football player but it could come down to him or Armon Watts for that final spot on the defensive line depth chart.

S Tre Norwood

The play of Elijah Riley and Kenny Robinson paired up with an injury to Tre Norwood makes this decision come down to the wire.

WR Miles Boykin

His contributions to special teams are what could save Miles Boykin and keep him on the roster.

G Kevin Dotson

Pittsburgh has gotten some great play from Nate Herbig and Spencer Anderson so if the Steelers prefer to keep the more versatile Anderson who can back up at offensive tackle, Kevin Dotson could join Kendrick Green looking for work.

LS Christian Kuntz

The battle between Christian Kuntz and Rex Sunahara is a dead heat after two games. Pittsburgh went to a lot of work to bring in Sukahara and he is pushing Kuntz for his job.

