5 Steelers players the Bills must game plan for in Week 1

Some might be low on the Pittsburgh Steelers with the way their 2020 season ended. A couple of loses down the stretch after a red-hot start, combined with a quick exit in the postseason, will do that.

But the Steelers are still a formidable opponent as they have been for years. The Buffalo Bills are going to have to do their best to cope with what Pittsburgh is going to throw at them on Sunday.

With that, here are five Steelers players the Bills must game plan for heading into Week 1:

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

You, like players on the Bills defense, might not like Smith-Schuster after his dancing antics last season. But respect is due and the Bills have to be prepared for Smith-Schuster to move around the Steelers scheme on offense with his ability to play both outside and in the slot.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Ebron might be the name at the top of the Steelers' depth chart at tight end. However, there's also Pat Freiermuth to consider. The rookie is a pass-catching playmaker that adds a layer to the Pittsburgh offense that Buffalo might struggle to deal with. At times, the Bills have troubles defending one tight end. Now two? That might be a big ask. Linebacker Matt Milano will be involved in pass coverage here somehow for the Bills. The next piece is for coach Sean McDermott to figure out.

RB Najee Harris

Steelers running back Najee Harris Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Like against tight ends, the Bills defense had some bad outings against rushing attacks last season. The Steelers made a conscious effort to improve their ground game and the centerpiece of that was drafting running back Najee Harris. If Buffalo forces Ben Roethlisberger to throw the ball more than the Steelers would like to by shutting down Harris? That could turn into a good thing.

EDGE TJ Watt

Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )

Despite the Bills beating the Steelers the past two seasons, TJ Watt still had great outings against Buffalo in both games. He needs little introduction beyond that, considering he led the NFL in sacks last season. Yeah, probably should prepare for that guy. ...Especially since his holdout is over now.

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick. (AP Foto/Adrian Kraus)

Unlike Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick has actually been a bit quiet against the Bills in the past two games against Buffalo. Still, the Steelers safety is a ballhawk and can change a game in a blink of an eye. That doesn't mean Bills quarterback Josh Allen needs to avoid throwing it his way at all... but the QB will also be aware of him each time he drops back.

