5 Steelers NFL draft prospects to watch in Michigan vs Ohio State

The game of the week this week in college football is Michigan vs Ohio State. These are two very talented teams loaded with prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. With the Pittsburgh Steelers eyeing three picks in the Top 40, we wanted to highlight a few of the best prospects in this game for Steelers’ fans to keep an eye on.

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson is an aggressive finisher at offensive tackle. With no consensus for the top OT in this draft, Johnson will be in the spotlight this week.

Michigan DT Mazi Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers need a massive interior defensive lineman and Smith fits the bitt. He eats up blockers and plays with great strength.

Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Harrison is one of the most athletic guys on the Ohio State defense. He’s raw and needs to polish up his pass-rush game but his measurables pop on film.

Michigan OT Ryan Hayes

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Hayes is a smart guy who plays with a mean streak and tremendous leverage.

Ohio State CB Lathan Ransom

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates after blocking a Maryland Terrapins punt in the third quarter in their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium.

Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 60

Probably a tier or two below the elite cornerbacks in this draft, it’s hard to undersell any Ohio State cornerback with great measurables and experience.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire