5 Steelers who will improve their stats in 2022

Last season was all about extremes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Steelers were good at something, they were very good and if they were bad, well you know the rest. Here are five Steelers we predict will have better stats in 2022 than they did in 2021.

RB Najee Harris

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, Najee Harris finished the season fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. Harris had 1,200 rushing yards on 307 carries. Harris had seven rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns. As a receiver Harris had 74 receptions for 467 yards. We look for Harris to improve on his 3.9 yards per rush, 6.3 yards per catch and bump up those touchdown numbers.

TE Pat Freiermuth

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth isn’t one of the 10 best tight ends in the NFL. Yet. 60 receptions for 497 yards and seven receiving touchdowns are great numbers for a rookie but the sky is the limit for Freiermuth, especially with a new quarterback.

EDGE Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Steelers have put all the pressure on Alex Highsmith to break out in 2022. Highsmith enters his third season coming off of a career-high six sacks but needs to get to double-digits to warrent the amount of faith Pittsburgh has put in him.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Last season Devin Bush made his return from an ACL tear but in 14 starts only netted 70 total tackles and two sacks. Bush didn’t get the fifth-year option, wich means everything is on the line for him to get a new contract and we expect him to step up.

P Pressley Harvin III

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Pressley Harvin’s rookie season went about as wrong as it could. But after enduring the loss of his father and inconsistency, Harvin returns to form and improve on his 42.6 yards per punt.

