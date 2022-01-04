5 stats that tell the story of Eagles’ 20-16 win over Washington in Week 17

Philadelphia clinched a playoff berth after they defeated Washington 20-16, and then received some Sunday night help from the Packers.

It was a team win, spearheaded by a strong running game and a stingy defense that made plays when it counted most.

With the Eagles set to start preparation for a Week 18 matchup against Dallas, here are five stats that tell the story of the Birds’ win over Washington.

1. Boston Scott leads Eagles in rushing touchdowns

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

This stat should tell the story of Philadelphia’s season.

Boston Scott's career-high 7 rushing TDs this season are the most by an @Eagles RB since Ryan Mathews in 2016 (8). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) January 2, 2022

2. Dallas Goedert on a historic run

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert now has the 10th-most receiving yards (830) by a TE in @Eagles single-season history. #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) January 2, 2022

3. Sirianni makes more history

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Only four rookie head coaches in @NFL history have produced winning seasons after starting 2-5 or worse through seven games (@EliasSports): Nick Sirianni, @Eagles (2021)

Frank Reich, Colts (2018) – playoffs

Mike Mularkey, Bills (2004)

Mike Holmgren, Packers (1992)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UKYdMIBMXO — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) January 2, 2022

4. Eagles win despite having no outside WR option besides DeVonta Smith

Story continues

(Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

The Eagles will likely target a wide receiver in the draft and the thought is warranted.

Reagor was targeted only once on 19 routes against Washington and again finished without a catch. The 2020 first-round pick is now in line to finish with even fewer receiving yards in 2021 than he had as a rookie.

5. 8 pressures

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts was highly efficient in the second half, making several big times throws inside and outside the pocket. A huge reason for his success was the play of his offensive line. Philadelphia only allowed eight pressures on 29 dropbacks per PFF focus, and their bookend tackles, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson only allowed one hurry between them.

1

1