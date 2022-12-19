5 stats that tell the story of Eagles’ 25-20 win over Bears in Week 15

The Eagles are 13-1 and eyeing a Christmas Eve matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas this coming Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Philadelphia’s defensive front sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields six times on the day, while Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns to end any shot at a Chicago upset.

A.J. Brown had a career-high 181 yards on the afternoon and is now over 1,200 yards on the season, while DeVonta Smith sits under 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season as well.

Here are five stats that tell the story of Philly’s win on Sunday.

Eagles were dominant on third downs

#Eagles–#Bears Philly controlled the front on 3rd downs. Reddick winning 1-on-1s. And the twist stunts. Hargrave on this rep (below). pic.twitter.com/uoThs1ZBON — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) December 19, 2022

The Eagles have been dominant on third downs over the past three weeks and Sunday was the most impressive.

The Bears called 10 pass plays on third down yesterday. They resulted in 4 net passing yards – 45 passing yards, 41 sack yards. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 19, 2022

Avonte Maddox eventual move to safety

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox saw time at safety.

Avonte Maddox played about 15 snaps at safety. He did it well in a pinch as a rookie. Did well here with #Eagles down 2 safeties. With both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps free agents this offseason, this coaching staff has shown its comfortable with Maddox at the position. https://t.co/WBWMIsOhjQ — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 19, 2022

Philadelphia will have personnel decisions to make this offseason and a move to safety for Maddox could be in the cards.

Slay-Bradberry impact

After getting shredded by quarterbacks over the past two years, Philadelphia has been solid and locking down opposing passing games.

The Eagles are the only NFL team that hasn’t allowed an opposing quarterback to pass for more than 250 yards this year. Last time the Eagles didn’t allow a QB to throw for more than 250 yards in a full season was 1977, when Jim Hart’s 240 yards were the most against the Eagles. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 19, 2022

$45 Million

The three-year, $45 million deal for Reddick looks like a team-friendly deal at this point.

Haason Reddick has the most forced fumbles in NFL over the last 3 seasons (12) 🔥🔥 He is only player in NFL this year with 12+ sacks, 4+ forced fumbles, 3+ fumble recoveries Haason has 35.5 sacks over the last 3 years. Only Myles Garrett and TJ Watt have more pic.twitter.com/S7VNUwHrIL — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 19, 2022

Reddick is the first Eagle with 12 sacks in a season since Connor Barwin had 14 ½ in 2014, recording at least one sack in nine of 14 games and he had half a sack in a 10th.

Reddick now has 12 sacks in 12 games after some wondered if he was being utilized properly.

55

Philadelphia has 55 sacks this year and 19 in the last three games, a huge improvement over a group that ranked 31st in sacks in 2021 with just 29.

The Eagles recorded sacks on six of Justin Fields’ 22 pass attempts and it was the 10th team in history with six sacks in three straight games.

On the season, Reddick now has 12, Hargrave 10, Sweat 9.5, and Brandon Graham 8.5. No team has ever had five players with 10+ sacks in a season and they are seven away from the franchise record of 62.

