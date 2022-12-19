5 stats that tell the story of Eagles’ 25-20 win over Bears in Week 15

The Eagles are 13-1 and eyeing a Christmas Eve matchup against the Cowboys in Dallas this coming Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Philadelphia’s defensive front sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields six times on the day, while Jalen Hurts scored three rushing touchdowns to end any shot at a Chicago upset.

A.J. Brown had a career-high 181 yards on the afternoon and is now over 1,200 yards on the season, while DeVonta Smith sits under 100 yards away from his first 1,000-yard season as well.

Here are five stats that tell the story of Philly’s win on Sunday.

Eagles were dominant on third downs

The Eagles have been dominant on third downs over the past three weeks and Sunday was the most impressive.

Avonte Maddox eventual move to safety

With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox saw time at safety.

Philadelphia will have personnel decisions to make this offseason and a move to safety for Maddox could be in the cards.

Slay-Bradberry impact

After getting shredded by quarterbacks over the past two years, Philadelphia has been solid and locking down opposing passing games.

$45 Million

The three-year, $45 million deal for Reddick looks like a team-friendly deal at this point.

Reddick is the first Eagle with 12 sacks in a season since Connor Barwin had 14 ½ in 2014, recording at least one sack in nine of 14 games and he had half a sack in a 10th.

Reddick now has 12 sacks in 12 games after some wondered if he was being utilized properly.

55

Philadelphia has 55 sacks this year and 19 in the last three games, a huge improvement over a group that ranked 31st in sacks in 2021 with just 29.

The Eagles recorded sacks on six of Justin Fields’ 22 pass attempts and it was the 10th team in history with six sacks in three straight games.

On the season, Reddick now has 12, Hargrave 10, Sweat 9.5, and Brandon Graham 8.5. No team has ever had five players with 10+ sacks in a season and they are seven away from the franchise record of 62.

