5 stats that tell the story of Eagles’ 48-22 win over the Giants

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history, as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Hurts again placed himself squarely in the MVP race after passing for 217 yards and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Here are five stats that tell the story of Philadelphia’s win.

Miles Sanders efficiency

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders is on pace for his 3rd straight season with 750+ rushing yards and a 5.2+ average. The only players in NFL history with three straight 750 / 5.2 seasons are: Dan Towler, Marshall Faulk, Nick Chubb, Lamar Jackson and Jim Brown. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) December 12, 2022

Hurts spread the ball around



The Eagles had 7 different players catch passes on the opening drive. They've gone multiple games this season without 7 players catching passes. Sirianni would not say whether the Eagles scripted the drive that way, but said it's a credit to J. Hurts that targets are spreading. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 12, 2022

Eagles generating pressure

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling to pressure the quarterback in 2021, Philadelphia is now overwhelming opponents off the edge and up the middle.

The Eagles pass rush continued their hot streak in Week 14, generating a season-high 51.3% pressure rate. The Eagles have recorded at least a 50.0% pressure rate in 3 of their last 4 games, and lead the NFL with a 43.7% pressure rate since Week 11.#PHIvsNYG | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kkeOiwOBy4 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 12, 2022

Jalen Hurts NFL's top passer

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Questions about his accuracy and passing prowess are no longer.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts now leads the NFL in passer rating at 108.4, moving ahead of Tua Tagovailoa at 108.2. The rest:

Geno Smith, 106.8

Patrick Mahomes, 103.4

Jimmy Garoppolo, 102.9

Joe Burrow, 102.4 Hurts’ stats: 264 of 388 passing (68 pct.) for 3,157 yds, 22 TDs, 3 INTs. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 12, 2022

Jalen Hurts can also handle the blitz now



A weakness in his first two seasons, Jalen Hurts will now carve a blitzing team up.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense continued to handle the blitz. Giants DC Don Martindale didn't disappoint and sent extra rushers on 19 of 36 drops. Hurts completed 10 of 16 for 115 yards and a TD, per PFF. He was sacked three times, but the QB — again — avoided errors. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 12, 2022

Random stat

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is buzzing on offense with three players having scored 10+ touchdowns this season.

First time in franchise HISTORY 3 different players have scored 10+ TDs each on the season#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MsBsaaJPHA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2022

