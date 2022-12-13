5 stats that tell the story of Eagles’ 48-22 win over the Giants

Glenn Erby
3 min read

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another while making NFL history, as the Eagles clinched a playoff berth and held onto the No. 1 spot in the NFC.

Hurts again placed himself squarely in the MVP race after passing for 217 yards and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns while logging his first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Here are five stats that tell the story of Philadelphia’s win.

Miles Sanders efficiency

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Hurts spread the ball around


Philadelphia Eagles Come To East Rutherford Nj To Face Their Division Rivals The New York Giants On December 11 2022

Eagles generating pressure

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling to pressure the quarterback in 2021, Philadelphia is now overwhelming opponents off the edge and up the middle.

Jalen Hurts NFL's top passer

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Questions about his accuracy and passing prowess are no longer.

Jalen Hurts can also handle the blitz now


Philadelphia Eagles Come To East Rutherford Nj To Face Their Division Rivals The New York Giants On December 11 2022

A weakness in his first two seasons, Jalen Hurts will now carve a blitzing team up.

Random stat

Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is buzzing on offense with three players having scored 10+ touchdowns this season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

