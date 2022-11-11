5 stats to know ahead of Commanders’ Week 10 game vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders [4-5] head back on the road in Week 10 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles [8-0].

The two longtime rivals met in Week 3, with Philadelphia walking away with a 24-8 win. The first meeting was a strange one. The two teams went scoreless in the first quarter before the Eagles went wild in the second quarter, scoring 24 consecutive points to head into halftime with a 24-0 lead.

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne tackled running back Boston Scott for a safety in the fourth quarter. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson added a late touchdown to make the score more respectable.

The biggest takeaway from the first meeting was Philly’s defense sacking Washington quarterback Carson Wentz nine times. Wentz will not be on the field for Monday as Taylor Heinicke makes his fourth consecutive start at quarterback for the Commanders.

Let’s examine five key stats ahead of Monday’s NFC East rematch.

Eagles dominate the second quarter

Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6). (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Eagles have scored 133 second-quarter points in eight games. It’s reasonable to believe if you can somehow possess the ball for a good chunk of the second quarter you have a chance at upsetting Philadelphia. If only it were that easy.

The Commanders know all about Philly’s second-quarter dominance, as the Eagles put 24 on the board against Washington in Week 3.

The @eagles have 133 2nd quarter points this season, more than FIVE NFL teams have scored all season: Colts, Titans, Rams, Broncos and Steelers. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 6, 2022

Jalen Hurts has won 11 consecutive starts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

You’d have to consider Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award through the first half of the season. Hurts didn’t begin his current streak of dominance this season. In fact, Hurts has won 11 consecutive starts dating back to late last season.

More ominous news for the Commanders: Three of those 11 wins have come against Washington.

Commanders defense is legit

Defense ratings over the last 3 weeks. The # Commanders' defense has quietly improved from the first matchup in week 3. They rank 9th in Dropback EPA and 5th in Rush EPA. pic.twitter.com/BacbkvpqSj — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) November 9, 2022

Washington’s pass defense was horrendous in that second-quarter collapse against the Eagles in Week 3. However, quietly, Washington’s defense played well in the second half of that game and literally received no help from the offense. Since that game, Washington’s defense is among the best in the NFL. The Commanders have an excellent pass rush led by Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat. Washington could have Chase Young back on Monday, too.

The Commanders are good against opposing tight ends

Top defenses by DVOA vs. TEs ❌ 1) New Orleans Saints, -44.6%

2) Pittsburgh Steelers, -34.3%

3) Buffalo Bills, -34.3%

4) Washington Commanders, -32.3%

5) New England Patriots, -21.8% pic.twitter.com/w94YSs5z92 — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) November 9, 2022

Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert have taken turns torching Washington’s defense for years. However, the Commanders are much better against opposing tight ends this season. According to Football Outsiders, the Commanders rank No. 4 in defensive DVOA against tight ends.

The Eagles lead the NFL in rushing touchdowns

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs against the Washington Commanders. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

The Eagles lead the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns. Running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts are tied for the team lead with six rushing TDs apiece. The Commanders shut down Philadelphia’s running game in Week 3 and are No. 2 in defensive rush DVOA.

