5 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Broncos on Christmas Day

When the 2022 schedule was released, the Rams-Broncos matchup on Christmas Day seemed like a fun one. Both teams looked like legitimate contenders before the season began, but what we’re getting instead is a game between two 4-10 teams that can’t find ways to score on offense.

Despite each team’s struggles, it’ll still be good to have football on during the holiday, even if it does wind up being a slow-moving 6-3 game devoid of touchdowns.

To get you ready for Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, here are five stats and facts to know.

Battle of the two lowest-scoring offenses in the NFL

If you like offense, this isn’t the game for you. The Broncos have scored the fewest points in the league this season, averaging just 15.6 per game. The Rams have barely been better, ranking 31st in scoring offense (16.4 points per game).

The Rams have the fewest yards in the NFL and the Broncos rank 27th in total yards, so they don’t exactly move the ball well on offense. Throwing the ball has been a struggle, too, with the Rams ranking 31st in net yards per pass attempt and the Broncos coming in at No. 25 in that department.

Broncos have worst third-down offense, 2nd-best third-down defense

The Broncos are on opposite ends of the third-down spectrum when it comes to their offense and defense. they’ve been abysmal on third down offensively, converting only 28.6% of the time, which is the worst rate in the league. Defensively, they allow opponents to convert on just 32.1% of their third-down attempts, second-best in football.

The Rams aren’t as polarizing on third down as the Broncos, but they’re also not very good on that crucial down on offense or defense. They’re 18th in third-down conversion rate and rank 23rd on defense.

Two best red zone defenses in football

If and when these teams get into the red zone, scoring touchdowns won’t be easy. These are the two best red zone defenses in the NFL. The Broncos are first in the league, allowing touchdowns on just 37.5% of opponents’ trips inside the 20-yard line. The Rams have the second-best red zone defense, allowing touchdowns only 43.5% of the time.

Offensively, the Broncos only score touchdowns 50% of the time when reaching the red zone, so they’re near the bottom of the league in that area (25th).

Rams are 9-5 vs. Broncos all-time

The Rams and Broncos have only met 14 times in their history, which isn’t surprising considering they’re in different conferences. The Rams have won nine of the 14 meetings with Denver, including each of the last four games since 2006.

When playing at home against the Broncos, the Rams are 5-2; Sunday’s game will be in Inglewood so the Rams will be at home once again.

Russell Wilson is 8-13 in his career vs. Rams

Wilson is very familiar with the Rams, having played them 21 times in his career as a member of the Seahawks. He hasn’t had much success against them, though. Since coming into the NFL, Wilson is only 8-13 against the Rams, losing each of his last three games against them.

He hasn’t lost more than eight games to any other opponent in the NFL, so the Rams have had his number. Wilson is also in the midst of the worst season of his career, only throwing 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 starts.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire