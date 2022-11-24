5 stats and facts to know for Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 12

The Washington Commanders return home after two consecutive road games with a Week 12 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Both teams enter Week 12 on the outside looking in on the playoff race with the Commanders [6-5] one game out of the final spot while the Falcons [5-6] sit two games back. However, Atlanta is in a good position to win the NFC South, currently just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Commanders enter Sunday’s game winners of five of their last six games.

Here are five stats and facts to know ahead of Sunday’s NFC battle.

Falcons slightly ahead of Commanders in Total DVOA

Football Outsiders’ DVOA [defense-adjusted value over average] is one of the most useful tools in analyzing NFL teams. Football Outsiders currently has the Falcons at No. 17 [-1.2%], with the Commanders right behind them at No. 18 [-2.9].

Washington [No. 12] is ahead of Atlanta [No. 28] in defensive DVOA. The Commanders run defense against the Falcons run offense is where Sunday’s game will likely be determined.

Cordarrelle Patterson set the NFL record for kickoff returns for touchdowns

Last week, Cordarrelle Patterson broke the NFL record for kickoff returns for touchdowns. Patterson had been tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington with eight career kickoff returns for touchdowns. Now, Patterson is the record-holder. In addition to his outstanding work on special teams, Patterson is also a dangerous running back/receiver.

Commanders have more rushing first downs than the Falcons

The running game is Atlanta’s bread and butter. Quarterback Marcus Mariota and running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier comprise one of the NFL’s best running games.

Washington’s running game has come on lately with Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. As a team, the Commanders have rushed for 34 first downs — No. 2 in the NFC. The Falcons are No. 3 with 33.

Terry McLaurin closing in on 4,000 career yards

Terry McLaurin is 118 yards short of 4,000 yards for his career. Once McLaurin goes over 4,000 yards, he would become the second receiver in franchise history to record 4,000 receiving yards in his first four NFL seasons.

Gary Clark is the only other receiver in Washington history to accomplish that feat. The Commanders have six games remaining this season so it’s only a matter of when McLaurin reaches that milestone.

The two franchises have played 27 times, including last year

The Falcons and Commanders have played a total of 26 times in the regular season. Washington leads the all-time series, 15-10-1. The two teams met last season with Washington winning a thriller over the Falcons, 34-30. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had perhaps his best game on that day, passing for 290 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner to J.D. McKissic.

