5 stats to take away from Vikings 28-24 win over the Lions

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 over the Detroit Lions in what was a true clunker game for them.

There were plenty of storylines coming out of the game, including quarterback Kirk Cousins leading a game-winning drive culminating in a comeback victory for the Vikings.

When you look at the stats for this game and the Vikings as a whole, there are some interesting stats to take away. Here are five that you need to be aware of.

The Vikings came back from a double digit deficit twice

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have struggled coming back from double-digit deficits over the last few years. If they got down 14 points, it was pretty much game over for them. On Sunday, it was a different story. They got down 14 points in the second quarter and the Vikings ended up tieing the game before halftime. They also allowed 10 points quickly in the third quarter and saw the Vikings drive to win the game with just 45 seconds left. In the Mike Zimmer era, that comeback doesn’t happen and this team didn’t quit for head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings defense haven't allowed a point in the fourth quarter this season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The Vikings defense hasn’t been perfect this season. They have allowed 55 points on the season (18.33 PPG) which overall is a good number but 24 points in each of the last two games. What’s really impressive about the defense is they have given the Vikings a chance to win by not allowing points in the fourth quarter. Even though they were awful against the Philadelphia Eagles, they had plenty of opportunities to win the game and that is huge for the Vikings this season.

The offense struggles on third down

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) runs the ball as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) pursues during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The worst thing you can do as an offense outside of turning it over is failing on third down. Over their first three games, the Vikings are only 9/30 (30%) on third down this season. The Vikings have stunted too many of their drives early on and need to focus on converting those situations. Some of that will be pass blocking while the other element will be the receivers getting open consistently.

The defense has allowed 100+ yards rushing in all 3 games

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a first down catch past Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (22) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The run defense was a problem last season and it seems to be in the same ballpark this year. After three games, the Vikings have allowed 413 yards rushing over three games (137.67 per game). That equates to 4.75 yards per carry. The new scheme is definitely something to get used to, especially for a player like Eric Kendricks but allowing the running game to be this effective gives cause for concern.

Justin Jefferson has been stymied with man coverage

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings offense came out guns blazing in week one against the Green Bay Packers. Justin Jefferson was the catalyst of the offense amassing nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last two games, he has caught the same nine passes but for only 62 yards and no touchdowns. There are quite a few reasons as to why Jefferson has been stymied but the main reason has been man coverage. Not allowing Jefferson to run free and get an easy release has limited his effectiveness. The Vikings have the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London and Marcus Lattimore could follow Jefferson the same way Darius Slay and Jeff Okudah did the last two games.

