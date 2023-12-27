These 5 statistics stand out from Kansas football’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl victory

PHOENIX — Kansas football won’t lack momentum as it heads into the offseason, following its 49-36 win Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against UNLV.

The Jayhawks (9-4, 5-4 in Big 12 Conference) ensured they would finish the year off with back-to-back victories. The nine wins they compiled overall and five wins they earned in Big 12 play are the most they’ve had in a season since 2007. And in just the third season of head coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild, they won their first bowl game since 2008.

“It means a lot,” Leipold said Tuesday about the team winning its first bowl game in more than a decade. “It means a lot to these young men. It means a lot for the program going forward, where we’ve kind of come from, all those that you guys know that have been around us for 30 months, to kind of think of where this started and where these guys have put this program means a lot. It means a lot for our staff, all of those different things moving forward.”

But those statistics aren’t the only ones that stand out from Kansas’ victory against UNLV. There are other ones, too, that help illustrate why the experience this week in Phoenix became so special for the program.

And it starts with what redshirt senior quarterback Jason Bean accomplished in the last game of his college career.

Jason Bean sets new records

Bean threw six touchdown passes in Kansas’ win against UNLV. That number is the new team record for touchdown passes in a bowl game, as well as the new Guaranteed Rate Bowl record. It’ll mean he finishes his Jayhawks career No. 2 in program history for career touchdown passes.

Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold tie a Kansas bowl game record

Kansas junior wide receivers Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold routinely made their way into the end zone Tuesday. The duo split the touchdown passes Bean threw evenly among themselves, three each. That ties a Kansas bowl game record Dezmon Briscoe had when he caught three himself at the Insight Bowl in 2008.

Kansas puts together a pair of long scoring drives

Kansas’ 98-yard touchdown drive in the first half and 99-yard touchdown drive in the second half gave the Jayhawks two scoring drives of at least 90 yards. Prior to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, this season Kansas had only accomplished that once. Those drives ended with touchdown passes to Grimm and Arnold, respectively.

Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold have another noteworthy bowl performance

What Grimm and Arnold did in receiving yards alone stood out, too. They each had more than 100 yards receiving against UNLV. It’s something they accomplished during the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in 2022 against Arkansas as well.

Devin Neal adds another touchdown run to his stellar season total

This was a little bit of a quieter game from junior running back Devin Neal, compared to others he’s had this season. He finished with 71 yards and a touchdown on 20 attempts, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. But that touchdown run gave him 16 for the season, which ties him with Brandon McAnderson for the second-most ever in a season in program history.

Kansas football wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) scores a touchdown against UNLV during the first half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday in Phoenix.

