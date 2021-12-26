5 in-state prospects to watch in the class of 2023

The early signing period for the class of 2022 brought plenty of excitement to the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban and the Tide brought in one of the most impressive classes in the country that currently ranks second just behind Texas A&M.

Even with all the excitement that surrounds the class of 2022, it is never too early to look at some of the top prospects that Alabama will be chasing after for the next year or so.

Today we are going to look at five players from the state of Alabama that all Crimson Tide fans should familiarize themselves with.

Christopher Vizzina, QB, Briarwood Christian

Vasha Hunt/Alabama Media Group via AP

Arch Manning has obviously received most of the publicity when it comes to quarterbacks in the class of 2023. His uncles Peyton and Eli are legendary quarterbacks both at the college and the professional levels.

But Christopher Vizzina is no slouch and is really just now starting to discover his true potential. The four-star prospect is someone I believe Alabama fans should really start to watch this coming summer.

Jahlil Hurley, CB, Florence

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

Jahlil Hurley is one of several talented defensive backs from the state of Alabama in the class of 2023. Hurley is the prototypical long and athletic prospect that college coaches covet to play cornerback in the modern era of college football.

Peter Wood, DL, Thompson

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr

Peter Woods is one of the most dominant defensive lineman in the country. Woods’ athleticism is off the charts for a player his size and position.

I expect Woods to finish inside the top 15 for the entire class of 2023.

Tony Mitchell, DB, Thompson

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr

Tony Mitchell is an absolute stud in the secondary. This is a guy who can play multiple positions and will be a force at the next level.

James Smith, DL, Carver/IMG

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Technically, James Smith is no longer an in-state prospect since he transferred from Carver High to IMG Academy. But for the sake of this article, we are going to still claim Smith as an Alabama athlete.

Story continues

Smith is a disruptive defensive lineman who is considered by most to be a top 10 prospect for the class of 2023.

Smith’s recruitment will most likely be a battle between Alabama and Georgia.

As you can see the state of Alabama is loaded with talent in the class of 2023 and Alabama is in a strong position to land its fair share.

