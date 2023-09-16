5-stars: The best and worst of Ohio State football’s win over Western Kentucky

Ohio State Football used a 35-point third quarter explosion to separate from visiting Western Kentucky and cruised to a 63-10 victory.

The Buckeyes improved to 3-0 on the season with the offense and defense being on point in Columbus this afternoon. It was a fun game to watch as there were plenty of big plays throughout the contest on both sides of the ball.

There was plenty of good and bad in the game, even with a double-digit home victory, there are things you can work on. Here are the best performances, 5-stars, worst, star, and everything in between on Ohio State football’s win over Western Kentucky.

5 ⭐️ - The defense

The Buckeyes can't stop scoring 🌰🔝 The @OhioStateFB defense adds on a TD 🔒 pic.twitter.com/4IvF8rU6lK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Why

Many, including myself, thought that WKU would finally test the Ohio State defense, but the unit did the opposite, they dominated. The Hilltoppers have a prolific passing offense, and although they gave up some yards, they effectively stopped their attack. The defense caused multiple fumbles, recovered the majority of them and added points to the board. This group passed this test with flying colors and impressed me the most today.

4 ⭐️ - The offense

😳 @ohiostateFB's offense has been firing on all cylinders pic.twitter.com/Caagqq2aBH — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Why

They didn’t perform very well in the second half, that’s why this unit get’s 4-stars. They were originally in the top spot, but the defense took over in the second half and that was the different. Their first half performance was awesome. The run game led by TreVeyon Henderson was churning out yards and the big play receivers and tight end, Cade Stover, were constantly open. Very good first start for Kyle McCord as “the guy” at quarterback.

3 ⭐️ - Penalties

Sep 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates the touchdown with offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the second half against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why

There weren’t many, but enough to be a bit weary. I hate seeing pass interference penalties, Jordan Hancock was called for one. Also don’t like seeing them on the line, a false start by Josh Simmons and snap infraction called on Carson Hinzman. The Buckeyes will need to play a clean game next week on the road against Notre Dame.

2 ⭐️ - Special teams

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Xavier Johnson (0) fields the kickoff during the first quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Why

Punter Jesse Mirco shanked one that went just 37 yards, even though the game was out of hand by the time he saw the field. He needs to be better. Xavier Johnson looks a bit slow returning kickoffs, his second was not very pretty. The lengthy special teams return drought continues.

⭐️ - Sacks

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium.

WhyThe lack of sacks was concerning leading into this game, and I thought that the defensive line played much better. Did they take down the quarterback like we all would like them to? No, but they did make an impact on the game in a positive way. Defensive tackle Tyliek Williams jumped on a ball in the end zone along with a sack. Mitchell Melton added one in the fourth quarter when the backups were in. It wasn’t the production from the line, just lack of sacks that stands out.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire