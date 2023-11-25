5-stars: The best and worst of Ohio State football’s loss to Michigan in ‘The Game’

For the third straight season, Ohio State football couldn’t find a way past its bitter rival Michigan, losing in the Big House by a score of 30-24.

It was a heartbreaking loss, one where the Buckeyes had chances but just couldn’t capitalize on opportunities. There were mistakes all over the field, the biggest two were interceptions throw by quarterback Kyle McCord.

As I do following all Ohio State games, I look back at who played well and who didn’t. For the first time all season, there was so much more bad than good.

Find out below who played the best, 5-stars, and the worst, 1-star, during Ohio State’s gut-wrenching loss to Michigan.

5 ⭐️ - No one

Why

You lose and you can’t justify anyone playing at this high of a level. This one hurts, the Buckeyes again couldn’t get the job done. Another year of the same narrative, it’s going to be painful. This hurts. BAD.

4 ⭐️ - Ohio State defensive line

SACKED The @OhioStateFB defense comes up with a big-time play 😤 pic.twitter.com/IWxURT6YZb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Why

The Buckeyes had just one unit that played exceptional today, it was the defensive line. Mike Hall Jr. returned and played well, as did Tyleik Williams and Jack Sawyer. They made plays when they were there, and came up with the big stop at the end of the game to give the offense a chance.

⭐️ - Ohio State’s mentality

Why

Right after Michigan guard Zach Zinter was injured, the Wolverines responded. The Buckeyes didn’t. They outscored the Buckeyes 13-7 from that point on, showing which team was playing with an edge. There wasn’t one for Ohio State. It’s a sad day in Buckeye nation.

⭐️ - Ryan Day

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Why

Day made multiple bad decisions on the day, most of them coming in crucial moments. Not going for it on 4th-and-short situations hurts not only the bottom line, but also the morale of the team. The field goal at the end of the half reminded me of the last try against Georgia. Trust your players to get the tough yards, let them leave it on the field. Day took it out of their hands, and it cost them dearly.

⭐️ - Quarterback Kyle McCord

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Why

The Michigan defense tried to force McCord to beat them, and he just couldn’t. Multiple throws that were dropped interceptions, his first pick gave the Wolverines a very short field and resulted in a touchdown. His last pick sealed the deal for Michigan. McCord missed on some very easy passes as well. You have to come out in this type of game and play well, and the Buckeyes starting quarterback didn’t. McCord let his team down today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire