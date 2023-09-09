5 stars: The best and worst of Ohio State’s win over Youngstown State

Even though Ohio State football has now started their season 2-0, it very much seems like the 35-7 win over Youngstown State was culmination of an underwhelming beginning.

Yes, a win is a win, and the Buckeyes will have a chance to get to 3-0 next week, but, sometimes those wins don’t always feel the same. This one felt like Ohio State should have won by more than the final margin, especially considering YSU’s level of talent compared to the home teams.

With that said, there were some very good performances, 5 stars, and some not so good, 1 star, in today’s win. Find out below who earn what distinction for Ohio State today.

5 ⭐️ - Quarterback Kyle McCord

Again‼️ Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for their second TD connection of the first quarter. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/pwmpJrhcZF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 9, 2023

Why

Entering this week, one of the biggest questions surrounding the team was how long the quarterback derby would last. After today, this shouldn’t be a question at all — Kyle McCord has earn the unquestioned starting job. He was fantastic during the first half, throwing for 253 yards on 13-of-18 attempts and three touchdowns. That stat line earned him plenty of rest during the second half.

4 ⭐️ - Running back TreVeyon Henderson

Why

Is TreVeyon back? He very well might be. After a bit of a slugging start last week, the junior running back looked like he did his freshman season — explosive. Henderson’s speed and agility were on display on Saturday and it’s great to see him healthy. Anytime you average near 10 yards-per-carry, you are doing a great job, and Henderson was above that today with 11.2 per tote.

3 ⭐️ - Marvin Harrison Jr.

Wasn’t a great pass, but don’t love the effort by Marv — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) September 9, 2023

Why

If you look just at the box score, it would seem like Harrison Jr. had a big- time game. He did, it’s that he left more than a few catches and yards out there. There were a few times where he lacked the effort that we normally see from him. Harrison Jr. very well could have had 200-yards at halftime, so it’s a mixed bag for me on his performance today. But hey, you can expect him to be there when the chips are down.

2 ⭐️ - Tackling

Poor tackling by Ohio State early — Marcus Hartman (@marcushartman) September 9, 2023

Why

Not the best effort from the Ohio State defense this weekend. The YSU offense moved the ball and that was due to the Buckeyes missing multiple tackles, either behind the line of scrimmage or to stop extra yardage. The Penguins were slipping attempts or bouncing off them. This Buckeye defense needs to do a better job of wrapping up and bring the ball carriers down.

⭐️ - The offensive line

Josh Simmons is a disaster so far today. — The South Stands (@south_stands) September 9, 2023

Why

It’s just bad on all ends. The O-line lacked the push needed to move the smaller, less talented Penguin defensive linemen. Not only that there were multiple penalties negating big plays. Josh Simmons had a hold and facemask called on him (that cost Henderson a touchdown), while Carson Hinzman also had a hold in the first half. There was a better effort in cleaning some of that up in the second half, but this group should have imposed its will from the start against Youngstown Sate. It was a disappointing performance for this unit in my opinion.

