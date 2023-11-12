5 Stars: The best and worst of Ohio State’s win over Michigan State

It was a fairly easy evening for Ohio State Football, as they soundly defeating visiting Michigan State, 38-3.

The Buckeyes jumped out to an early lead, and never looked back. They bullied the Spartans, never letting them believe that they could win the game, an aspect of this contest that was nice to see after more than a few games where the game wasn’t fully decided until the fourth quarter.

There was one star that shone the brightest in my eyes, I think it’s pretty obvious who that was. Find out below who played the best (5-stars), and the worst (1-star), in Ohio State’s victory over Michigan State.

5 ⭐️ - Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. on being in the Heisman conversation: "I just wanted to beat the team up north and go to a Big Ten Championship…I'm thankful to even be in the conversation."pic.twitter.com/mbSLWVVlWH — On3 (@On3sports) November 12, 2023

Why

You just can’t say enough about the junior, he’s going to end his Buckeye career as one of the most decorated as the position, and that says a lot considering the receivers that came before him. Three total touchdowns, 149 receiving yards, and absolute dominance. Harrison Jr. is the best player in college football, and it’s not even a question. He has a legit shot at winning the Heisman this season, something wide receives just don’t do.

4 ⭐️ - Tight end Cade Stover

Why

What a huge difference a healthy Stover makes for this Buckeye offense. When Kyle McCord can’t find his first or second read, his check down is the senior and he’s producing at a high level. On the day, Stover caught seven balls, tied for the team lead with Harrison Jr., and scored as well. Great to see him back on the field, even if he wasn’t 100%.

4 ⭐️ - Quarterback Kyle McCord

⚫ 24/31

⚫ 335 YDS

⚫ 3 TD

⚫ 0 INT Kyle McCord had a career night in No. 1 Ohio State's win vs. Michigan State.@kylemccord16 x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/w6w2uHgqgC — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 12, 2023

Why

This was one of the best games we have seen from McCord. He played smart, got the ball out quickly, and didn’t make any glaring mistakes. I loved in the first quarter when he fielded a bad shotgun snap and just threw the ball away. That’s a winning football in my book. The line McCord put up was fantastic, 24/31 for 335 yards and three touchdowns. After two week of what looked like regression, the first-year starter made huge strides on Saturday night.

4 ⭐️ - Ohio State secondary

True freshman Malik Hartford and sophomore Sonny Styles warming up together. The underclassman pairing finished last week’s game playing alongside each other at FS and SS, respectively. Could be starting together tonight with Josh Proctor and Lathan Ransom out. pic.twitter.com/2fuxPBAHz8 — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) November 11, 2023

Why

Anytime you hold another conference team to under 100 passing yards, you know the secondary played well. True freshman Malik Hartford filled in for an injured Lathan Ransom and finished tied for second on the team with four tackles. Davison Igbinosun tied for the team lead, and also had two passes broken up. Jordan Hancock was flying around making plays, as was Jermaine Mathews Jr. It was a great sign seeing Denzel Burke return to play, and at the high level he was before his injury. BIA balled out against Michigan State.

⭐️ - Ohio State offense taking it’s foot off the gas in the second half

Why

Many of the Buckeye starters got to rest for the majority of the second half today, but that doesn’t mean you mail it in. The backups needed game reps and scaling backing the offense because you are up big never makes sense to me. Run your normal plays, the defense still needs to stop you. It would have been nice to see more of Lincoln Kienholz as well instead of McCord playing into the fourth quarter.

