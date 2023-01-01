5 Stars: The best and worst of Ohio State’s crushing loss to Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

This is going to be a long eight-plus months until Ohio State gets back on the football field to get rid of this bitter taste in our mouths. Georgia mounted the biggest comeback in College Football Playoff history, winning the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl 42-41.

It was a crushing blow for a team that was told for a month that they back-doored their way in and didn’t deserve to be there. The Buckeyes didn’t win the game, but I think they still proved a lot even with a loss.

There were some good things (5-stars) and bad (1-star) during tonights tough loss for to Buckeyes, find out what below.

5 ⭐️ - C.J. Stroud

I think Stroud heard all of the talk about his toughness. He was fantastic for the Buckeyes all night. His movement in the pocket looked an NFL quarterbacks while finding open receivers. It was [autotag]Marvin Harrison Jr.[/autotag] early, then Stroud started to look other ways when the coverage shifted over our All-American’s and an ultimate injury that forced him out. [autotag]Emeka Egbuka[/autotag] joined Harrison Jr. in going over 100 yards and Stroud threw for 348 yard and 4 scores. Not only that, what many of us wanted to see, the quarterback using his legs. He’ll never be confused for [autotag]Justin Fields[/autotag], but all he needed to be was a threat. The box score won’t show it but Stroud’s 34 yards were some big scrambles in the fourth quarter and got the Buckeyes into field goal range late running. Stroud showed everyone that he was one of the best in college this year and should be a top pick in the NFL Draft.

4 ⭐️ - Ryan Day’s aggressiveness

A quick answer from Ohio State before the half on this 37-yard bomb from Stroud to Xavier Johnson. OSU now leads 28-24. https://t.co/yLbMUMnHnX — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) January 1, 2023

I love it. It seemed like he called plays scared against our rivals, but there was none of that today. Going for it early on fourth-and-one, not just letting the clock bleed out and scoring before the half. Then it continued in the second half, being aggressive with the offense. Another failed attempt at a fake punt, this time Georgia seeing it and calling a time out. That was just good coaching from them. Day made the moves when he had the opportunity.

3 ⭐️ - Ryan Day’s play calling

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team in warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

This team is a great passing team, but they don’t bring the same intensity on the run game. Dallan Hayden played well, but didn’t get many carries in the second half, Xavier Johnson did. Miyan Williams tried to go, but what looked like an ankle injury held him back. They threw for 348 yards and ran for 119 yards and scored 41 points. For three quarters it was great, but late they just couldn’t do much which leads us to….

2 ⭐️ - The fourth quarter offense

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After Ohio State scored their fifth touchdown early in the third quarter, it seemed like the Bulldogs wouldn’t be able to stop Buckeyes. That wasn’t the case as it would be their last, they would score just two field goals the rest of the game. They put up points but not quite enough. There was an urgency to find the end zone and they couldn’t. A team that’s identity is their offense couldn’t get it done late. Not scoring touchdowns late hurt.

⭐️ - The defense

Stetson Bennett was on another level in the 4th quarter for @GeorgiaFootball 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/c2hsXu0Zpk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2023

This was bad, really bad. It look like the same game plan that we used against our rivals. It obviously didn’t work. With a similar personnel, Georgia is the version of them in the SEC. Their offense uses the run to open the pass, it was clear that’s what they wanted to do. A few big runs in the first half allowed the Bulldogs to get back into the game. Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett took over in the second half, specifically in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes just couldn’t generate the pressure they did in the first half. The defense got worn out and now that we have seen the last three losses be exactly the same style, now it’s a problem. If Ohio State can keep teams around the 28 point range, they going to win a lot of games but 42 won’t work.

