5 stars: The best and worst of Ohio State’s loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl

This was not how many of us envisioned Ohio State football finishing its 2023 season, but the chink in the Buckeye armor showed up in the 14-3 loss to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

Earlier in the day, Ohio State found out it would be without two of its stars, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg. Most likely both of them would have made a difference, but every team goes through adversity and the job is to rise above it.

The Buckeye didn’t and it showed. There weren’t many impressive performances from Ohio State, but let’s take a look at the best, 5-stars, and worst, 1-star, during the Buckeyes gut wrenching loss to the Tigers.

5 ⭐️ - Defensive end Jack Saywer

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer already has 3 sacks in this game off the edge. Unreal. Explosive, powerful EDGE whose biggest issue has been consistency. This game is a strong case for an NFL team to take a top-50 flier on him. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tQaz9y3y5c — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 30, 2023

Why

Talk about game of your life, Sawyer was an absolute monster against the Missouri offensive line. He was all over the place, and it wasn’t just the three sacks he had. For a player who was thinking about returning, this game could very well push him out the door. This was the kind of production that we have been waiting three years from Sawyer and he showed up big time.

4 ⭐️ - Ohio State defense

Why

The defense shut out the Missouri offensive for three quarters, but you had the feeling that there would eventually be a breakthrough. The Tigers did in the fourth quarter, but this effort should always be good enough to get a victory. It’s not the defense’s fault that the offense couldn’t put up enough points, while also not giving it enough rest between possessions. This was a championship level effort, hats off to this Jim Knowles led Ohio State defense.

⭐️ - Ohio State’s preparation

Get 🆙 Get 🆙 It’s the final GAMEDAY of 2023⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CtQuPsqH3c — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 29, 2023

Why

With a month off to get this team ready, it sure didn’t look like it. A lot of this goes on the coaching staff, but some of it lands on the players as well. A new starter at quarterback, the shuffling of offensive linemen, and not having the wide receivers ready to play. It’s a microcosm of how this Buckeyes team has finished the last two seasons, both ending with back-to-back losses. While many have talked about Day having plenty of time to game plan and have his team ready, the Buckeyes weren’t and it showed.

⭐️ - Head coach Ryan Day

Why

For the first time in Day’s tenure, I’m starting to doubt his ability to lead this team to a championship. He’s gotten passes the past two years due to his defense, but this season that wasn’t an issue. It’s an elite squad while the offense, which he was billed as a guru, was not up to the standard. Does Day need a first round talent at quarterback to be effective? If that’s the case, we may be waiting much longer to bring back a College Football Playoff title to Columbus.

Another aspect that bothered me was his handling of Devin Brown. He was clearly hurt, but Day kept him out there for two more series until he was blown up for a sack and fumble that the referee’s luckily missed. You have to protect your players, and we didn’t see that from Day.

⭐️ - Special teams coach Parker Fleming

