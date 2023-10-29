5-stars: The best and worst of Ohio State’s win on the road against Wisconsin

Ohio State Football once again went on the road and grinded out a win against a quality opponent, defeating Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday evening.

If you couldn’t tell by the score, the Buckeye defense once again carried the team, allowing exactly their season average point total against the Badgers. As for the offense, there were two standout performances, which I’ll touch in in a bit.

Clearly there was some good and some bad in tonight’s Buckeye victory. Let’s take a look a which parts of Ohio State did well (5-stars), and didn’t do so well, (1-star) in its win over Wisconsin.

5 ⭐️ - The defense

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg shut down this Wisconsin shovel pass to RB Braelon Allen. Allen was injured on the play and is now on the sideline for the upcoming 4th-and-1. pic.twitter.com/4y3BCoxrYg — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 29, 2023

Why

National championship level defense. It is elite. I will continue to say this until this unit proves it otherwise. Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Jack Sawyer, safety Lathan Ransom, defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. This list could go on and on about who makes big plays. They’re coming from all over the field, and it feels like defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been the MVP of this season … so far.

5 ⭐️ - Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and running back TreVeyon Henderson

Marvin Harrison Jr. extends the lead for @OhioStateFB! 📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/ZK73Yp0cbT — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 29, 2023

Why

We are literally watching greatness every weekend Harrison Jr. suits up for the Buckeyes. Every time he steps on the field he does something special, and what makes it more impressive is that teams are trying to stop him. He is the focal point of the Ohio State offense and the engine at times. Saturday makes it four straight games with a touchdown and over 100-yards. I said it after reacting to his first touchdown, but I’ll repeat myself; Marvin Harrison Jr. is playing himself into the Heisman conversation.

I can’t exclude running back TreVeyon Henderson, the two of these Buckeyes were the offense today. The back returned from his injury, and was electric. Henderson rushed for 162 yards on 24 carries and a score, while catching 4 passes for 45 yards. Over 200 yards from scrimmage today, he showed why he is so important to the Ohio State offense.

3 ⭐️ - Cornerback Jordan Hancock

Ohio State CB Jordan Hancock shoots the gap on a blitz for a sack of Wisconsin QB Braedyn Locke. Hancock already has a forced fumble tonight (wasn't recovered, though). pic.twitter.com/fhAX8LhN5A — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 29, 2023

Why

There was some good from Hancock, a sack on a perfectly timed blitz. He also had four tackles. The bad was getting burned on more than a few plays, the biggest on a third-and-14 with Wisconsin setting up in its own end zone. It was clear that they were picking on him when he allowed a few catches. He just missed a pick as well. Hancock was a mixed bag, which is why he landed here.

2 ⭐️ - Team’s intensity

Why

It’s hard to get up for every game, but that is what is expected at a school like Ohio State. You are going to get everyone’s best, especially when you travel on the road. Wisconsin did that tonight and the Buckeyes had a tough time matching the Badgers intensity for much of the game. Yeah, they’re a solid team, but not better than some of the Buckeyes past opponents.

⭐️ - Quarterback Kyle McCord

5:09 left in Q2: Ohio State 10, Wisconsin 0.#Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord had one interception in the first seven games. He has two in the first half tonight vs. Wisconsin. He was looking for WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but Badgers standout CB Ricardo Hallman was there for the pick. pic.twitter.com/7X9fTQTs5s — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 29, 2023

Why

This was not his best performance. I have mentioned that his penchant for sacks and fumbles would come back and haunt this team. Well, it reared its ugly head again, even if it was going to be a turnover on downs. McCord’s inaccuracy led to multiple errand throws and two that got picked off in the first half.

His accuracy was a bit better in the second half, but still not up to expectations. Two more intentional grounding calls on him — I’ve lost count this year. With Devin Brown injured and McCord possibly as well, this room got thin very quickly.

