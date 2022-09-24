5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s win over North Carolina

The Irish at one point looked like this game was going to be a complete blow-out in the second-half. They once again struggled in the second-half on defense which allowed the final score to be a bit closer than this game actually was. There was good for the Irish and bad as well, as in most wins. Here are the best, 5-stars, and worst, 1-star, performances from Notre Dame’s road win over North Carolina.

5 ⭐️ - The offensive line

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime (7) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime you average over 6 yards-per-rush it’s not all on your running backs. The offensive line has a lot to do with it. They gave plenty of time for quarterback Drew Pyne to find his receivers all afternoon. This group looks like it’s finally starting to gel, which took longer than many of us thought it would. I guess, better late than never, and hopefully this is a sign to come for this group and the Irish offense.

4 ⭐️ - Tight end Michael Mayer

Big 87 takes it in for the touchdown@MMayer1001#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/S6VVzcI9fo — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 24, 2022

This was really close, as Mayer was fantastic. How any defense would not have someone always spying him amazes me, but North Carolina wanted to play with fire and got burned. Mayer went off and when he’s open with no one around him for 10-yards, it makes sense that one the best greatest tight ends in Notre Dame history would have such a massive game.

4 ⭐️ - The defensive line

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many big plays, but enough where they really slowed down the UNC attack. Isaiah Foskey is starting to be the same player he was last year. Rylie Mills flashed a lot, taking down Drake Maye for a sack early in the game. He wasn’t done either, Mills took down Maye in the second half for another sack as well. The Rylie Mills coming out party. It was a complete unit effort and what a dominant one it was.

2 ⭐️ - Drew Pyne’s deep ball accuracy

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

There were many times in this game where Pyne had open receivers only to either under-shot or over-throw his intended target. He left more than a few plays out there today. I know it’s nitpicking after such a solid performance from Pyne but he can be better. The deep shots need to get more consistent against tougher competition. Overall, Pyne has a very good game but he could be better in this area.

⭐️ - The second half defensive effort

The Irish have had issues all season playing defense in the second halves of games. That ugly performance came back once again and reared it’s ugly head. The defense gave up three-scores and it wasn’t as bad due to North Carolina going for two-points and not converting any of them. The adjustments just haven’t been there in second halves and hopefully during the bye week those are corrected.

