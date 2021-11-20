5 Stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s win over Georgia Tech

This one was over at the half, the Irish jumped all over the Yellow Jackets, 45-0 at the half. It was all good for Notre Dame, so there wasn’t too much to complain about. The majority of this article is going to be good, there was just one aspect of the game that I will complain about but it’s not that terrible. Here are the best, 5 stars, and worst, 1 star, performances for Notre Dame against Georgia Tech.

5 ⭐️ - Tommy Rees’ play calling

Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Offensive Coordinator Tommy Rees enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Toledo Rockets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think we have given Rees enough credit for the job that he has done this year. We all knew replacing Ian Book was not going to be easy and yes, early on this year there were some road bumps, but for the most part this offense has rounded into form. The flip-flopping between Jack Coan, Tyler Buchner and some Drew Pyne did work out, but once Rees went with Coan, the offense took off. Rees deserves a ton of credit.

5 ⭐️ - Marcus Freeman

Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman leaves the field after Notre Dame defeated the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Whatever the Irish have to do this offseason to keep Freeman around, they need to do. Give him more money, name a street after him, whatever it takes. Like Rees, Freeman needed a few games this year to get his feet wet, but look at what he’s done recently. Over the last three game, just 9 total points, a season high allowed of 34 to North Carolina, a very good offense. Freeman needs to stay in Blue and Gold for the foreseeable future.

5 ⭐️ - The running backs

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Logan Diggs (22) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The rushing numbers alone won’t tell the whole story. On the ground the runners didn’t pile up huge yardage, especially after taking out quarterback Tyler Buchner’s totals. The impact was still huge, as Kyren Williams scored twice, Logan Diggs did also with one on the ground and one through the air. This group has carried the offense and played at a high level after the bye week. This is without Chris Tyree for the majority of the season as well. Great way to finish off the home portion of the schedule.

5 ⭐️ - The defensive line

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) pressures Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jordan Yates (13) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey’s two huge plays accounted for scores, his first half pressure ended with the ball in linebacker Jack Kiser’s hands and he raced for a score. Foskey’s sack/fumble in the second half saw lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa scoop and score for another defensive touchdown. Pressure all game long on Jordan Yates, not once letting him feel comfortable there. A masterful performance from this group.

1 ⭐️ - Tyler Buchner

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

First off, Buchner should have started the second half, with the game already out of hand, there was no need for Coan to start the third quarter. This threw everything off as the Irish really needed to get the second team more work in a blowout atmosphere. Buchner is going to be the starter next year, he needs more reps throwing the ball. We all know he can run, but this situation allowed the team to give him valuable game reps to pass the ball, it didn’t turn out that way.

1

1