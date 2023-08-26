5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s season opening win against Navy

That was fun for Notre Dame football fans, wasn’t it. The Irish completely dominated Navy, winning 42-3.

This game was over early in the second half and honestly, there wasn’t much to complain about after a win like this. There were many more positives than negatives and that will show below.

It was more than encouraging to see the team play a complete game, especially considering last year’s game saw the Irish struggle mightily in the second half and have to stave off Navy late.

Find out who where my 5-stars, the best, and 1-star, the worst, and everything in between breaking down Notre Dame’s season opening win.

5 ⭐️ - First-team offense

Breakdown

Five possessions, five touchdowns. That’s what we call efficient. The Irish were balanced, converted all four of their 3rd down opportunities. A perfect 2-minute drive for a score to end the first half. Just one penalty, and clearly it didn’t stop this train. Hats off to offensive coordinator Gerad Parker calling a great game. Notre Dame having this type of offense is scary for opponents.

4 ⭐️ - Sam Hartman

Breakdown

It’s a massive understatement how much Hartman means to this Irish team. He is the missing piece. This team now has everything they need from that position. You may ask why he’s only the 4-star here, it’s due to nitpicking. Hartman was late on a few throws and could have had a pick-six if not for a drop. Although you can’t expect him to be perfect, in a game against an under-matched opponent, he almost should be.

4 ⭐️ - The defense

End of the third quarter: Notre Dame 35

Navy 0 As good as Sam Hartman has been, the Notre Dame defense snapped into a form after a shaky first first. Navy sitting on 107 total yards. Fullback Daba Fofana has just 14 carries for 28 yards. Last year he has 15 carries for 133. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) August 26, 2023

Breakdown

The tricky Navy offense didn’t fool this Irish like they did in the second half last year. Notre Dame, as a whole, learned from that experience and didn’t let the Middies do anything. You could ask for a few turnovers, but Navy doesn’t throw the ball and for the most part was fairly secure with their triple-option. A great first effort for the Irish defense.

2 ⭐️ - Special teams

Spencer Shrader misses on the 42 yard field goal. Notre Dame still ahead 35-0 with 4:09 left in the 3rd quarter. 1st possession Irish didn't score. — Angelo Di Carlo (@angdicarlo) August 26, 2023

Why

When you don’t get many opportunities to do anything, if you make a mistake it’s under a microscope. Spencer Shrader missed a 42-yard attempt, even though it really didn’t matter. Gi’Bran Payne had one kickoff return for 17-yards, while Chris Tyree had a punt return for 11. Not the best showing, but again, nitpicking when you blow-out your opponent.

⭐️ - Audric Estime’s fumbles

Fumble! Notre Dame fumbles the ball after a nice run by Austin Estime, but luckily Notre Dame recovers. #NDvsNavy pic.twitter.com/pEqguQSNdm — Swapty Sports (@SwaptySports) August 26, 2023

Breakdown

Last year Estime fumbled three times, losing all three of them. Although the Irish recovered this one, it’s a bit troubling to see him having the same issue he had last year. Ball security is paramount and you have to believe teams are well aware of this. Estime has to clean this up, especially considering the talent level of Navy isn’t close to what they will face later in the year.

