5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s win over NC State

For three quarters, Notre Dame football was in a tussle win host north carolina state, but the end result won’t show that.

The Irish outlasted the Wolfpack, getting a 45-24 victory on the road to improve to 3-0 on this young season. There was plenty of good and bad for Notre Dame, even with a double-digit road win. There were times that the Irish struggled and dominated, even with a lengthy weather delay holding up the action during the second quarter.

Find out below which Notre Dame players or units performed the best, 5-stars, or the worst, 1-star, in the Irish’s 45-24 victory against NC State.

5 ⭐️ - The secondary

Why

Well, this group had three total interceptions on the day, and held the NC State offense to 260 yards in the air (some of the stats were padded late when the game was already in hand for the Irish). DJ Brown, Ben Morrison and Xavier Watts each had a pick for a unit that was finally challenged for the first time all season. They responded with flying colors and looks to be a force for the Irish defense.

4 ⭐️ - Running back Audric Estime

Why

The bruising Irish running back came back from the weather delay with a purpose. Estime took the first snap back to the house, going 80-yards and putting the Irish ahead by 10. He would end up with over 100 yards on the ground, 134, adding 2 receptions and 22-yards through the air, scoring twice. Big time game from Estime.

3 ⭐️ - Quarterback Sam Hartman

#NCState DL Davin Vann flashed a ton last week against UConn and making plays earth against Notre Dame. Wins with hand swipes and forces a Sam Hartman fumble pic.twitter.com/R8Etq4Ujme — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 9, 2023

Why

Not Hartman’s best, not his worst. Did he shake off the notion that NC State has his number? Kind of, he wasn’t as sharp as he had been during the first two games, but with an uptick in competition, that makes sense. The fumble was bad, Hartman needs to tuck the ball when he’s under duress. Luckily, the defense had his back after the mistake. Funny that a game with four touchdown passes and 286-yards through the air would end up here, but I think it goes to show how the quarterback bar has been risen with Hartman at the helm.

2 ⭐️ - Two minute offense

Why

It’s not just today’s game, it’s a culmination of their effort this season. When the first team offense has been in the two minute situation, they’ve been perfect this year. Credit has to go to head coach Marcus Freeman for using two timeouts during NC State’s touchdown drive at the end of the first half. A lot of this credit goes to Hartman, as he’s the biggest change from last year to this. (Note: This is only a 2-star due to being the two minute drill. The execution is elite.)

⭐️ - Penalties

9 penalties on Notre Dame so far today. Sure, a number of them were technically good calls. However, NC State is holding almost every play on offense, and the refs are acting as if they’re blind. Unreal. — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) September 9, 2023

Why

For a team that has been billed as poised, they sure didn’t look like it at all. Penalties kept NC State drives alive, even though they didn’t always result in them scoring points, but in both of their scoring drives it did. The touchdown saw the Irish commit three penalties. Their field goal in the middle of the third was aided by and Irish roughing penalty, giving the Wolfpack life, down just a score. Ultimately, this didn’t matter much, but if the laundry rears its ugly head during bigger games, it won’t be a pretty sight.

