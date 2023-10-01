5 stars: The best and worst of Notre Dame’s comeback win at Duke

Notre Dame is riding the roller coaster that we all love, college football.For the second week in a row, the Irish were in a 60 minute battle, but this time on the road against Duke, Notre Dame found a way to win.

Quarterback Sam Hartman, with his 6 years of experience found a way to drive the Irish 95-yards for the game winning drive.Running back Audric Estime put the exclamation point on the win with his 30-yard touchdown run, to provide the go-ahead score.

Like always, there was good, 5-stars, and not so good, 1-star, performances for the Irish tonight. Find out below what went well and didn’t in Notre Dame’s 21-14 road win over Duke.

5 ⭐️ - Team’s resilience

Why

For a good portion of the fourth quarter, it looked like deja vu all over again for the Irish. This time, they fought back and pulled out a victory. Huge plays from Hartman and Estime, don’t forget about tight end Mitchell Evans. Those three carried a lot of the load today on offense. As for defensively, the next player earned the same high mark for his play as the Irish resilience. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste chipped in with a sack and tipped pass. Xavier Watts was all over the field and grabbed in interception. Rylie Mills had a good game as well. Great team effort.

5 ⭐️ -Defensive tackle Howard Cross

An unfortunate end to a great game. Notre Dame's Howard Cross strip sacks Duke QB Riley Leonard for a game-clinching fumble. On his way to the ground, Leonard gets his ankle twisted and is eventually taken off of the field. pic.twitter.com/sqTZ0yNxSg — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 1, 2023

Why

You don’t normally see a defensive tackle get over 10 tackles, but Cross flew past that with 13. Not only that, he caused two fumbles, and was credited with 3.5 tackles-for-loss. A big part of the reason why the Blue Devils only scored 14, Cross was dominant tonight. He’s been flying under the radar for his whole career, but we should have see this coming. A contributor since his first season on campus, Cross is playing some of his best football this season.

3 ⭐️ - Kicker Spencer Shrader

WOW! Good for him ☘️ Notre Dame Kicker Spencer Shrader redeems himself and avoids the delay of game ice and knocks one in from 45 yards out. I bet Sam Hartman is happy now! 😃 #NotreDame 13 🏈 #Duke 10 #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/2EjJDIN0qW — BGA Sports (@BGA_Sports) October 1, 2023

Why

A mixed bag for Shrader, as he was 2/3 on his field goal tries, missing an easy 37-yard attempt and almost missing a 45-yarder. Obviously the two made field goals were good, but if he made the easy one, the Irish might not have had to rely on a game-winning drive. I know it was much more enjoyable the way it played out, so there is that.

⭐️ - Penalties

Gotta clean it up with the penalties… — Notre Dame Recruiting (@NDrecruiting01) October 1, 2023

Why

You know exactly why penalties made this list. The Irish committed 12 penalties for 70 yards on Saturday evening. Many of them were the pre-snap variety, a few false snaps from Zeke Correll early, multiple off-sides, and a delay of game. It wasn’t pretty. On the game winning drive, wide receiver Tobias Merriweather almost stopped it by himself with a false start then offensive pass interference. Edge Jordan Botelho will miss the first half against Louisville for a targeting foul. In a game where every yard matters, the Irish almost gave away another game due to having bad discipline.

⭐️ - Finishing drives

Why

For the majority of the second half, this was going to be finishing in general, as the Irish played with fire once again. Luckily they didn’t get burnt against Duke, so it changed to just the offense. This isn’t nearly how efficient this offense was to start the season. Yes, an uptick in opponent’s talent has some to do with it, but a lot of the development that was made hasn’t shown the last two weeks.

The offense has to finish better in the red zone. Two of their attempts came away empty, when they had prime opportunities for points. Watts pick give the Irish great field position at Duke’s 13, but they settled for a field goal. Shrader’s missed field goal was next, with the drive stalling out at the 19 of the Blue Devils. The offense did start and end the game with TD’s after the crossed the 20, but they have to get 7 points on at least 75% of their tries, regardless of the opponent. That didn’t happen tonight.

